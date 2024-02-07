Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 15:19 IST

Hindustan Zinc Q3 profit drops 10.6% to Rs 2,038 crore

Shares of the company were trading 1.36 per cent higher at Rs 316.05 per share, after the results announcement.

Gauri Joshi
Hindustan Zinc partners with Inland EV Green Services
Hindustan Zinc partners with Inland EV Green Services | Image:Hindustan Zinc
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hindustan Zinc Q3 results: Mining company Hindustan Zinc has reported a 10.6 per cent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 2,038 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY24), from Rs 2,156 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal (Q3FY23).

The revenue from operations fell 7.1 per cent to Rs 7,310, as against Rs 7,866 crore in the same quarter last year.

Advertisement

The company’s EBITDA dropped 1.3 per cent to Rs 3,520 crore as against Rs 3,707 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, its margin was at 100 basis points (bps) to 48.1 per cent, from 47.1 per cent in the previous fiscal.

Advertisement

Hindustan Zinc’s market capitalisation is Rs 1.34 lakh, according to BSE.

Shares of the company were trading 1.36 per cent higher at Rs 316.05 per share, after the results announcement.

Advertisement

Arun Misra, CEO of the company said, “With our consistent focus on operational excellence, Hindustan Zinc delivered record nine-months mined metal and silver production to leverage the elevated silver price opportunities. The Company’s sustainable operational progress is reflected in its industry leading compounded annual production growth rate supplemented by safe practices.

This drives the attainment of a Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) at industry-leading levels, progressing towards annual guidance.

Advertisement

Hindustan Zinc also recorded the lowest zinc cost of production in the last 10 quarters at $1,095 per metric tonne (MT). This also marks the fourth consecutive quarter of cost reduction.

Sandeep Modi, CFO of the company said, “This marks Hindustan Zinc’s fourth consecutive quarter of consistent cost improvement and the lowest cost in the last 10 quarters.”

Advertisement

Hindustan Zinc continues to remain focused on cost optimisation, operational efficiencies, working capital management, digital improvements and shareholder value maximisation.

As of 2:49 pm, shares of Hindustan Zinc were trading 1.54 per cent higher at Rs 316.60  per share.

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 15:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

25 minutes ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

28 minutes ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Releases WhatsApp Chats of Hemant in Court, Info on Scam Accessed

    Politics News20 minutes ago

  2. RBI greenlights Zoho, Juspay, Decentro as payment aggregators

    Business News23 minutes ago

  3. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India News24 minutes ago

  4. Gigantic update on The Rock vs Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  5. Gangs Of Godavari Delayed Further, Vishwak's Gaami To Release In March

    Entertainment28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement