Hindustan Zinc Q3 results: Mining company Hindustan Zinc has reported a 10.6 per cent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 2,038 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY24), from Rs 2,156 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal (Q3FY23).

The revenue from operations fell 7.1 per cent to Rs 7,310, as against Rs 7,866 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s EBITDA dropped 1.3 per cent to Rs 3,520 crore as against Rs 3,707 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, its margin was at 100 basis points (bps) to 48.1 per cent, from 47.1 per cent in the previous fiscal.

Hindustan Zinc’s market capitalisation is Rs 1.34 lakh, according to BSE.

Shares of the company were trading 1.36 per cent higher at Rs 316.05 per share, after the results announcement.

Arun Misra, CEO of the company said, “With our consistent focus on operational excellence, Hindustan Zinc delivered record nine-months mined metal and silver production to leverage the elevated silver price opportunities. The Company’s sustainable operational progress is reflected in its industry leading compounded annual production growth rate supplemented by safe practices.

This drives the attainment of a Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) at industry-leading levels, progressing towards annual guidance.

Hindustan Zinc also recorded the lowest zinc cost of production in the last 10 quarters at $1,095 per metric tonne (MT). This also marks the fourth consecutive quarter of cost reduction.

Sandeep Modi, CFO of the company said, “This marks Hindustan Zinc’s fourth consecutive quarter of consistent cost improvement and the lowest cost in the last 10 quarters.”

Hindustan Zinc continues to remain focused on cost optimisation, operational efficiencies, working capital management, digital improvements and shareholder value maximisation.

As of 2:49 pm, shares of Hindustan Zinc were trading 1.54 per cent higher at Rs 316.60 per share.