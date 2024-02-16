English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 21:30 IST

Homebuyer fraud: ED conducts fresh raids, seizes shares, FDs worth Rs 13 cr

The latest raids were carried out at three premises in Mumbai and Lonavala on February 13

Press Trust Of India
The Enforcement Directorate.
The Enforcement Directorate. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Shares and fixed deposits worth about Rs 13 crore have been frozen after fresh searches were carried out against Maharashtra-based builder Lalit Tekchandani in a money laundering case linked to "duping" of about 1,700 homebuyers, the Enforcement Directorate said Friday.

The latest raids were carried out at three premises in Mumbai and Lonavala on February 13. The first search in the case was carried out on February 7.

Advertisement

According to a statement, the central agency froze cash and FDs of more than Rs 30 crore in the searches carried out at 22 locations on February 7.

The total seizure and freezing of assets in this case stands at Rs 43 crore now, it added.

Advertisement

A sum of Rs 27.5 lakh and "incriminating" documents relating to acquisition of a huge number of properties in various names, including family members of Tekchandani, have also been seized during these raids, the ED said.

The money laundering case stems from two FIRs registered by the Taloja and Chembur Police, which allege that a company-- Supreme Construction & Developer Pvt Ltd --, a firm represented by Tekchandani, and others, collected "huge funds" from prospective home buyers of a housing project in Taloja, Navi Mumbai.

Advertisement

The said company collected over Rs 400 crore from more than 1,700 homebuyers. Delays in the project left these homebuyers in lurch without a flat or refund, the ED alleged.

"It has also come to light during the investigation that the funds received from the homebuyers were siphoned off by the builder for personal gains and creation of assets in various names, including family members," it said. PTI NES VN VN

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 21:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

5 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

5 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

5 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

5 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

5 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

5 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

5 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

5 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

5 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

6 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

6 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

6 hours ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

6 hours ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

6 hours ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

6 hours ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Manu Bhaker wins bronze in 10m air pistol event in Grenada World Cup

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  2. DYK: Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani Had Briefly Dated As Teenagers

    Entertainment27 minutes ago

  3. Paul McCartney Reunites With His Stolen Guitar After Over 50 Years

    Entertainment31 minutes ago

  4. Satellite Photos Show Egypt Building Wall Near Gaza Strip

    World34 minutes ago

  5. Most Wickets in Test Cricket History

    Web Stories36 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo