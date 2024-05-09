Advertisement

Honda R&D (India), a subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., announced on Thursday the inauguration of a new Research and Development (R&D) centre in Bengaluru, aimed at accelerating the electrification drive in India.

Aligned with Honda's global commitment to achieve carbon neutrality across all its products and operations by 2050, the company is focussed on making a wide array of its products carbon neutral in terms of their power sources.

Specifically in the motorcycle segment, Honda aims to attain carbon neutrality for all its motorcycle products by the 2040s, as outlined by Honda R&D (India) in a statement.

The newly established Solution R&D Centre is envisioned to expedite the integration of advanced mobility technologies into the development of electrified vehicles. Additionally, the centre will concentrate on software and connected services, fostering open innovation by collaborating with research and development entities to embrace emerging technologies and concepts.

Moreover, the R&D facility will engage in partnerships with innovative companies to cultivate new services and ventures that transcend the boundaries of existing businesses and products, with a focus on long-term sustainability, the statement further elaborated.

Honda R&D (India) serves the motorcycle and power product segments, underscoring its commitment to advancing the electrification agenda in the Indian market.

(With PTI inputs)

