Slashed margins, sluggish market: Bengaluru-based IT services major Infosys reported a sequential decline in profits at 2 per cent to Rs 6,106 crore attributing the same to sluggish demand from clients leading to a revision in its annual sales forecast.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 6,106 crore, 7.3 per cent lower annually as compared to Rs 6,586 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the company was at Rs 38,821 crore in Q3FY24.

The company bagged deals worth $3.2 billion, which included a mega deal wins and 71 per cent net new wins.

"Our performance in the third quarter was resilient. Large deal wins were strong at $3.2 billion, with 71 per cent of this as net new, reflecting the relevance and strength of our portfolio of offerings ranging from generative AI, digital and cloud to cost, efficiency, and automation. This is the highest deal win in the nine quarters that the company has ever had," Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said.

There has been no change in clients' behaviour on spending during the reported quarter, he added.

Infosys has lost a $1.5 billion artificial intelligence deal from an unnamed IT giant in the December quarter. Still betting on the segment, Parekh said interest is growing through revenue, with the company having one lakh officials trained in AI.

Infosys subsidiary Infosys McCamish Systems suffered a cyber attack in November, which led to the company suffering a loss of $30 million in revenue.

Infosys' revenue will increase 1.5-2 per cent in the fiscal year through March 2024, compared to 1-2.5 per cent guidance given by the company in October.

"For the first three quarters, our revenue grew 1.8 per cent over the same period last year in constant currency. Based on the performance in the first three quarters and outlook for the fourth quarter, we are tightening our revenue growth guidance for FY24 to 1.5-2 per cent growth in constant currency. Operating margin guidance for FY24 remains unchanged at 20-22 per cent," Parekh said.

Infosys, Parekh said, has a view on the macroeconomic situation in terms of the cycle, focusing on its impact on client decision-making. The impact is visible on segments like financial services, telco and high tech, he added.

"Equally, we see growth in manufacturing, energy, utilities, life sciences. There's a difference in the geographies as well, as we shared earlier between North America and Europe. At this stage, there is no more view. We are obviously very positive with the deal wins," Parekh said.

Infosys saw its revenue decline on an yearly basis in financial services, communication and hi-tech segments with North America and India leading decline in regions.

The employee count reduced 1.8 per cent QoQ to 3,22,663, and 7 per cent on a yearly basis.

The outgoing Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy said Infosys continues to monitor employees' utilisation, indicating that the company may not go for campus hiring as demand remains absent.

"We continue to monitor the utilisation and our flexi hiring model, with Covid, which is both off campus and on campus. It's really on demand. At this stage we are not seeing any immediate campus requirement but for any volume increase, we have a very strong off campus programme now as well," Roy said.

The company also said its board has approved a proposal to acquire a Bengaluru-based semiconductor design service provider InSemi for about Rs 280 crore.



(With Agency Inputs)