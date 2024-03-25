×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

How wealthy is former US President Donald Trump?

Trump currently finds himself in a financial quandary, facing a looming deadline to post a bond covering a staggering $454 million civil judgment against him.

Reported by: Business Desk
Donald Trump assets
Donald Trump assets | Image:Reuters
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Trump net worth: Former US President Donald Trump finds himself embroiled in a financial quandary, facing a looming deadline to post a bond covering a staggering $454 million civil judgment against him in a New York state case. The judgment stems from allegations of overstating the value of his assets, a claim vehemently denied by Trump, who took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to assert his innocence.

However, with Monday's deadline fast approaching, Trump's legal team has conceded the difficulty of raising such a substantial sum, raising concerns over the potential seizure of his assets by New York Attorney General Letitia James should he fail to comply.

Advertisement

According to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List, Donald Trump commands a net worth of $2.6 billion. A closer look at Trump's financial landscape reveals a complex tapestry of assets and income streams, with figures provided by Trump himself in various disclosures and court filings.

Cash reserves

Trump claims to possess nearly $500 million in cash, a figure that has steadily risen from previous disclosures. Despite discrepancies in reported amounts, Trump's liquidity remains a significant aspect of his financial profile, with implications for his ability to navigate legal challenges.

Diverse income streams

Trump's financial disclosures highlight a diverse array of income sources. Revenues from golf courses and hotels topped $537 million in 2022, accompanied by substantial sums from licensing fees, management fees, and property distributions. Notably, income from speaking engagements and pension benefits further bolster Trump's financial portfolio.

Property holdings

Trump's real estate empire spans hotels, office buildings, residential complexes, and golf courses, with notable properties including 40 Wall Street, Trump Tower, and the Mar-a-Lago resort. While Trump has touted the value of these assets, legal scrutiny in the New York case has cast doubt on the accuracy of his valuations, raising concerns over potential overstatements and inflated figures.

Truth Social investment

The launch of Truth Social, Trump's foray into social media, has added a new dimension to his financial saga. With the platform's valuation soaring to approximately $6 billion, Trump's stake in the company holds substantial worth, albeit with restrictions on selling or leveraging his shares following a merger.

As Trump navigates the complexities of his financial obligations and legal battles, the spotlight remains firmly fixed on his assets and income streams. With implications reaching far beyond the realm of finance, the unfolding narrative of Trump's wealth serves as a captivating saga, capturing the attention of observers worldwide.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tamilisai Soundararajan Applauds PM Mod

India News LIVE

a few seconds ago
Representative image of acid attack.

CPI (M) Workers Hacked

2 minutes ago
Taapsee Pannu with Mathias Boe

Taapsee-Mathias Marriage

4 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

Clash between MI fans

11 minutes ago
Beggar on the streets of Guwahat with QR code scanner

Digital Beggar Guwahati

12 minutes ago
LSEG

Energy shares FTSE

15 minutes ago
Mahakaleshwar Mandir, Ujjain

Fire at Mahakal temple

17 minutes ago
Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta's Holi

17 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana on LS Polls

20 minutes ago
UK Monarch King Charles III and his nephew Peter Phllips

Phillips on King Charles

21 minutes ago
The Border Security Force personnel on Monday celebrated Holi at BSF headquarters across the country

Jawans Play Holi

24 minutes ago
China and foreign CEOs dance ever trickier tango

China and foreign CEOs

32 minutes ago
Moscow Terror Attack

Moscow Terror Attack

33 minutes ago
Russian Rouble

Russian Rouble weakens

34 minutes ago
pm modi

PM on Mahakal Temple Fire

37 minutes ago
Sidharth and Kiara

Sid-Kiara's First Holi

43 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Celebrates Holi

an hour ago
Nikkei hits 40K

Nikkei share average

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Fields State Chief Surendran Against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  2. BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra Against Shahjahan's Aide

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  3. Delhi Crime: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped, Police Releases Statement

    India News15 hours ago

  4. BJP Drops Varun Gandhi in 5th List: Know Who Will Contest from Pilibhit

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  5. Drew Barrymore Admits Feeling 'Shame' Around Her Divorce

    Entertainment15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo