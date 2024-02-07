Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

HSBC slapped with £57.4 million fine over 'serious failings' in deposit protection

The PRA revealed that HSBC failed to accurately identify deposits eligible for protection under Britain's FSCS, designed to secure customer cash up to £85,000.

Business Desk
HSBC fined
HSBC fined | Image:HSBC
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

HSBC fine news: In a landmark move under British regulations aimed at safeguarding customers in the event of bank failures, HSBC has been slapped with a £57.4 million ($73 million) fine for what the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) deems as "serious failings" in protecting depositors over multiple years.

The PRA revealed on Tuesday that HSBC, a globally systemically important bank, failed to accurately identify deposits eligible for protection under Britain's Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), designed to secure customer cash up to £85,000. This penalty is the second-largest ever imposed by the PRA, following an £87 million fine on Credit Suisse in July 2023.

Advertisement

"The serious failings in this case go to the heart of the PRA's safety and soundness objective," remarked Sam Woods, deputy governor of the Bank of England and CEO of the PRA. He emphasised the importance of all banks complying fully with requirements surrounding preparedness for resolution.

The identified lapses occurred at HSBC Bank plc between 2015 and 2022, and at HSBC UK Bank plc between 2018 and 2021. The PRA stated that one unit of HSBC incorrectly marked 99% of eligible beneficiary deposits as ineligible, a situation that, if the bank were to be wound up, would have "materially undermined" regulatory efforts.

Advertisement

UBS's recent takeover of Credit Suisse has reignited concerns about the effectiveness of the too-big-to-fail regulatory framework established after the 2008 financial crisis. Banks designated as globally systemically important are mandated to plan for resolution, allowing regulators to unwind them without causing wider systemic consequences.

HSBC expressed its satisfaction in resolving the matter, with a spokesperson stating, "The PRA's final notice recognises the bank's cooperation with the investigation, as well as our efforts to fully resolve these issues. We continue to remain focused on serving our customers."

Advertisement

Despite the substantial fine, the PRA reduced HSBC's penalty from an initial £96.5 million, citing the bank's cooperation with the investigation.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MCU Crew Member Dies After A Shocking Accident On The Sets Of Wonder Man

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  2. Britannia's near-term revenue, profit growth outlook modest: Report

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. Yashasvi Jaiswal praised by Sunil Gavaskar for Vizag Test heroics

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. What Is Monkey Spit Coffee? Decoding The Most Unusual Beverage

    Lifestyle13 minutes ago

  5. 3 Best Sites to Buy Facebook Likes in 2024 (Real and Safe)

    Initiatives18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement