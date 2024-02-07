Advertisement

HSBC fine news: In a landmark move under British regulations aimed at safeguarding customers in the event of bank failures, HSBC has been slapped with a £57.4 million ($73 million) fine for what the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) deems as "serious failings" in protecting depositors over multiple years.

The PRA revealed on Tuesday that HSBC, a globally systemically important bank, failed to accurately identify deposits eligible for protection under Britain's Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), designed to secure customer cash up to £85,000. This penalty is the second-largest ever imposed by the PRA, following an £87 million fine on Credit Suisse in July 2023.

Advertisement

"The serious failings in this case go to the heart of the PRA's safety and soundness objective," remarked Sam Woods, deputy governor of the Bank of England and CEO of the PRA. He emphasised the importance of all banks complying fully with requirements surrounding preparedness for resolution.

The identified lapses occurred at HSBC Bank plc between 2015 and 2022, and at HSBC UK Bank plc between 2018 and 2021. The PRA stated that one unit of HSBC incorrectly marked 99% of eligible beneficiary deposits as ineligible, a situation that, if the bank were to be wound up, would have "materially undermined" regulatory efforts.

Advertisement

UBS's recent takeover of Credit Suisse has reignited concerns about the effectiveness of the too-big-to-fail regulatory framework established after the 2008 financial crisis. Banks designated as globally systemically important are mandated to plan for resolution, allowing regulators to unwind them without causing wider systemic consequences.

HSBC expressed its satisfaction in resolving the matter, with a spokesperson stating, "The PRA's final notice recognises the bank's cooperation with the investigation, as well as our efforts to fully resolve these issues. We continue to remain focused on serving our customers."

Advertisement

Despite the substantial fine, the PRA reduced HSBC's penalty from an initial £96.5 million, citing the bank's cooperation with the investigation.

(With Reuters inputs.)