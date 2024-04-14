Advertisement

Commercial air-conditioning market: The commercial air-conditioning (AC) market is experiencing strong growth prospects, driven by rapid urbanisation, infrastructure development, and a growing emphasis on comfort in commercial environments, according to Sunil Vachani, the President of the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA).

Vachani notes a noticeable shift in the commercial HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) segment, with its applications expanding to various sectors such as offices, retail spaces, healthcare facilities, hospitality establishments, and educational institutions. Factors such as increased awareness of indoor air quality, sustainability mandates, and the integration of IoT (Internet of Things) and building automation systems are reshaping the commercial HVAC landscape, fostering innovation and market expansion.

Regarding growth potential, Vachani highlights opportunities in both traditional HVAC systems and emerging technologies like variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems and chilled beams. He underlines that the market size of the commercial HVAC segment varies across regions and sub-segments but is generally substantial, reflecting the demand for effective climate control solutions in commercial infrastructure.

The Indian HVAC industry is projected to reach a market size of approximately $30 billion, according to reports.

In terms of the room air-conditioner segment, Vachani anticipates steady growth, though he acknowledges potential challenges due to Quality Control Orders (QCOs) issued by the government.

For the residential AC segment, Vachani expresses cautious optimism, expecting a moderate to healthy uptick. He cites pent-up demand post-pandemic, technological advancements driving energy efficiency and smart connectivity, regulatory support for sustainability, and changing climate patterns as key growth drivers.

The country’s residential air-conditioner market, estimated at around 10 million units, is expected to reach approximately 11.5 million units this fiscal year. Premium energy-efficient models are gaining momentum, driven by regulatory initiatives and consumer awareness regarding long-term cost savings. Vachani predicts a gradual shift towards energy-efficient inverter AC units in response to these trends.

(With PTI inputs)