Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 7th, 2024 at 13:48 IST

IBM inks pact with C-DAC for High Performance Computing in India

The collaboration is intended to spur and support the growth of India's developer community, focusing on processor design, system design and firmware

Reported by: Business Desk
IBM
IBM | Image:X Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
IT company IBM has partnered with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for accelerating high-performance computing in India.

As part of the inked memorandum of understanding, the organisations will create a joint working group for high-performance computing, to spur and support India’s developer community, as per a statement.

The collaboration will focus on processor design, system design, firmware and application development as well as contribute to open-source initiatives.

Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “We are living in the most exciting time in the history of technology, specifically India's tech ecosystem. Even segments which were counterintuitive to embracing technology—Government and governance, public services, water supply, subsidy delivery, things that were absolutely outside the ambit—are now embracing tech. In this context, semiconductors are changing how all industries operate and reimagining how conventional architecture is being designed and used.”

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to transform India into a semiconductor hub for the world, MoS IT said, they believe the future is not only about manufacturing semiconductors but about designing chips and IPs for all industries. 

By doubling down on a strategy including RISC V and IBM’s Power, these two families will be the Indian families of semiconductors around which multiple applications like microprocessors, IoT and others can be built, he added.

The partnership will involve guiding and enabling start-ups and companies to develop reliable and High Performance Computing systems.

It will also support co-development and innovation in areas ranging from architectural implementations to advanced system management and control structures.

IBM and C-DAC will also conduct capacity-building workshops and design reviews for implementation partners.

'This collaboration aims to create...a conducive environment. At IBM, we are proud to partner with C-DAC to take the next step towards our continued commitment to enhance India’s digital transformation and economic growth through such technologies,' Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India & South Asia, said. 

Both parties will promote IBM’s Power processor for high-performance computing (HPC) applications across Indian startups, MSMEs, research organisations and academic institutions through the MoU. 

IBM and C-DAC plan to collaborate in several key areas, spanning skilling, competency and ecosystem building in HPC design research across the full technology stack for processor development through the HPC working group. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Published March 7th, 2024 at 13:48 IST

