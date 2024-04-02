Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 18:24 IST
ICICI Securities gets Rs 66.70 lakh GST demand order
According to a regulatory filing by the brokerage firm, the demand comprises GST amounting to Rs 31.78 lakh, along with interest of Rs 31.72 lakh.
- Business
- 1 min read
Advertisement
ICICI Securities disclosed on Tuesday that it has been slapped with a tax demand totalling approximately Rs 66.70 lakh by the Gujarat state Goods and Services Tax (GST) department.
According to a regulatory filing by the brokerage firm, the demand comprises GST amounting to Rs 31.78 lakh, along with interest of Rs 31.72 lakh and a penalty of Rs 3.20 lakh.
Advertisement
The Gujarat GST authority has alleged an excess claim of GST credit, leading to the demand notice against ICICI Securities.
In response, the company stated that it intends to challenge the demand before the appellate authorities and has plans to file an appeal against the order before the Commissioner (Appeals).
Advertisement
Following this development, shares of ICICI Securities ended at Rs 719.85 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), marking a decline of 0.54 per cent from the previous close.
(With Reuters inputs)
Advertisement
Published April 2nd, 2024 at 18:24 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.