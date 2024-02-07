Advertisement

Reflecting on journey: Global corporations can bring people together through common platforms for people around the world, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla shared in a letter on Monday.

Reflecting on his company’s journey amid the highs and lows of the Indian and global economy, Birla shared how the language of innovation finds its true voice in the melding of global minds.

“A chance assembly of a group of scientists at Google hailing from Germany, India, Poland, Britain, Canada, Ukraine, and US, paved the way for the current transformation in GenAI,” he said.

Equating the Indian economy’s vibrant energy with the viral meme ‘just looking like a wow,’ Birla said the arc of a nation’s progress makes people feel a pulse of confidence.

“Perhaps it’s time to imagine an index that captures the collective confidence of a nation. Maybe call it, the national confidence index,” he added.

Sharing his group’s performance, Birla said 2023 has been a year of many milestones.

“Our Group’s market cap grew 40 per cent over the previous year to around $90 billion, our scale manufacturing businesses consolidated their leadership positions, and our consumer businesses are on the brink of transformational growth,” he shared.

With the launch of two new and large businesses in 2024, Birla said the group is constructing a growth platform “with a unique mix of strength and scope.”

He also shared a 50-year old letter by GD Birla, founder of the Aditya Birla Group and his great-grandfather, which reflected on the criteria for assessing a company.

“We have always believed that what really matters is how much the Company cares. How socially involved it is. To what extent it is concerned about improving the quality of life of the people around it – not just its own employees, mind you, but all the members of the community it lives in,” he shared an excerpt of GD Birla’s letter to shareholders in the Grasim Annual Report of 1973, saying the ethos come way before terms like CSR and stakeholder capitalism became mainstream.

Amid the post-pandemic landscape of war and tech acceleration, as well as the global hierarchy, Birla said the secret to navigating this chaos and moving forward with purpose perhaps lies in embracing the ideas and values of permanence and enduring relevance.

Birla also reflected on India’s milestones from ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 landing on the south side of the moon, to the triumph of athletic champions and 45,000 people experiencing the recently-inaugurated Atal Setu in Mumbai.

"As large pockets of the world remain engulfed in pessimism, India seems to stride forward with unwavering optimism,” he said, adding that this is the dynamism and energy of a young country and ancient civilisation which has found its voice and footing.