Updated February 15th, 2024 at 20:47 IST

India exports highest electronics hardware to US: ESC

UAE and Netherlands are the next big importers for Indian electronics hardware, which soared over 50% in 2022-23

Using smartphone
Representative | Image:Unsplash
Electronic exports: There has been a 50.25 per cent increase in exports of electronics goods and components in 2022-23, according to a report by the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council.

The United States led exports for Indian electronics hardware, followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Netherlands, as per ESC’s findings.

Smartphones exports also jumped 188 per cent to $10.95 billion in 2022-23, as against $3.80 billion in the previous year, as per Sandeep Narula, Chairman, ESC.

“This forms 46.50 per cent of the total electronic hardware exports from the country and is set to gain momentum in the coming years,” he added.

Tamil Nadu emerged first in terms of state-wise exports of electronics goods from India, followed by Uttar Pradesh. 

Gurmeet Singh, Executive Director, ESC said, “Various schemes and incentives that were introduced from time to time and reviewed to value add to them will help the sector grow at par with the software sector and even surpass it as the years roll by as the global market space of electronic hardware sector is much larger than IT services.”

The exports amounted to a substantial U$ 23.58 billion, as per the apex trade promotion organisation. This is against $ 15,692 million worth of exports in the previous year.

Notably, India's production of electronic hardware in the 2022-23 period reached an estimated $87 billion. The global electronics equipment production is valued at $2300 billion.

 Exports in the software sector stood at $193 billion in 2022-23, compared to $23.58 billion worth of exports in electronics hardware.

In the production landscape for global electronics, communication equipment led with a production value of $575 billion, which was followed by computer systems and peripherals at $445 billion.

Semiconductors came next at $430 billion,followed by electronic components at $ 275 billion, display devices at $175 billion, AV equipment at $ 165 billion, and other equipment at $105 billion.

Additionally, the export of photovoltaic cells was at $1.03 billion in the 2022-23 period, giving traction to the increased electronics hardware exports.

ESC was established in 1989 to bolster the country's exports of Electronics, Telecom, Computer Software, and IT Enabled Services. 

Electronics and Software Exports combined for the country have reached $216 billion during the fiscal year 2022-23.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 20:47 IST

