Advertisement

Partnership for growth: Businesses in India signed several memorandums of understanding (MoU) with members of a WTC Utah delegation for enhancing bilateral trade between the two states.



The India Trade Mission 2024, organised jointly by the World Trade Center Utah (WTC Utah) and the Indus International Research Foundation (IIRF) also engaged with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.



While Pradhan proposed the establishment of campuses by Utah State University in India, the engagement with Goyal was aimed at enhancing the dialogue on bilateral cooperation.

The delegation explored partnerships across New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, engaging micro, small, and medium Enterprises (MSMEs) apart from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), US Commercial Service and the Observer Research Foundation in Mumbai.

Advertisement

New-Delhi based venture capital fund Mount Tech Growth Fund - Kavachh has signed a bilateral arrangement with 47G, an Utah-based aerospace and defence association with 100 companies and 20 academic institutions for enhancing bilateral relations in the startup ecosystem.

Mount Tech Growth Fund - Kavachh also inked a pact with World Trade Center Utah for elevating the investment ecosystem and relations between India and Utah.

Advertisement

WTC Utah also signed an MoU with MIICCIA for promoting a change in delegations, trade information and economic relations bilaterally.

Hyderabad-based Super Study Abroad also inked a pact with the University of Utah’s Asia Campus.

Advertisement

Hummingbird EV, an electric vehicle business for commercial trucks also discussions with a few possible partners about producing EV vehicles in India using American technology as part of the delegation.



Former Utah Governor Gary Herbert led the delegation along with the leadership of WTC and IIRF.

"Our visit to India has been immensely fruitful, showcasing the immense potential for collaboration between Utah and India across various sectors. The partnerships forged during this mission lay the foundation for long-term, mutually beneficial relationships," he said.

Advertisement

Guruprasad Sowle, President and Co-Founder of IIRF Americas and International Advisor for India at World Trade Center Utah said the interactions have opened doors for meaningful collaborations, contributing to the growth and prosperity of both regions.