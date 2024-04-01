India as skilled worker destination: As the population across most developed nations ages, India is positioned to play an instrumental role in bridging the demand-supply gap of skilled workers globally, according to TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship.



Indian workers throughout history have migrated worldwide, but over the past decade the country has become a preferred destination for the onboarding of skilled workers.



This is witnessing an annual growth rate of 15-20 per cent majorly due to the population in developing nations ageing, TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship Vice President and Business Head Dhriti Prasanna Mahanta told PTI.



The global mobility of Indian workers is likely to see 28-30 per cent growth in the coming five years, he added.



India’s 554 million population is in the 15-64 age group as per reports, Mahanta said.



The Global Skill Gap Study' by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) showed a growing demand for Indian talent across diverse sectors worldwide and projections indicate significant demand in regions such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Germany, Netherlands, UK, Sweden, Switzerland, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, USA, Japan, and Malaysia, he added.



The Indian International Skilling Centre (IISC) Network addresses this demand by fostering international workforce mobility, with placements for 1 lakh skilled Indian candidates abroad and training for 2.5 lakh candidates through pre-departure orientation. The network also provides certification to 25,000 workers by recognising previous learning assessment and certification overseas, he added.



Saudi Arabia has hired the most number of Indians at 13,944, which is followed by Qatar at 3,646 and UAE with 2,941 Indian workers as per the latest data.



About 12,000 people are in process of international mobility training for international mobility, while 2,008 healthcare workers are learning foreign languages including Japanese, Italian and German, he said.



There is a high demand for professionals in the healthcare and old age care sectors in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries, he added.



"There is a rising demand for construction skills in the GCC and Eastern European countries and almost all countries have a high demand for IT professionals. We are also observing the emerging need for green jobs," he said.



Japan has introduced 'Specified Skilled Workers' for addressing the acute shortage of labour in the country, he said, wherein they are accepting foreign human resources with specific expertise and skills.



"India and Japan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in January 2021 to implement 'Specified Skilled Worker' between India and Japan," he said.



The Skill Ministry data suggests 18,532 individuals are employed in the construction sector overseas, with 2,531 in facility management and 2,410 in mechanical, electrical, and plumbing skills, he said.



Additionally, 1,607 individuals are employed in the healthcare sector across various countries, he added.



"To help meet these requirements, the candidates are trained in skill development per international standards and given language training. The qualifications to enrol in Skill India international programmes depend on the employer's requirements. People are being trained in automobiles, construction activity, electronics, healthcare, hydrocarbons, iron and steel, mining, shipping and logistics, and management," he said.



To upheave the demand ahead, the National Skill Development Corporation International, which operates under the Ministry of Skill Development, has signed various agreements with 11 countries for facilitating training, assessment, and recruitment services, Mahanta said.



"Meanwhile, when hiring Indian workers for global mobility, the most in-demand roles are in IT, construction, healthcare, data analytics, electrical engineering, plumbing, mechanics, hospitality, sales and marketing,” he added.



(With PTI Inputs)