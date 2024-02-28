Advertisement

India’s electronic manufacturing sector: India's burgeoning manufacturing and export landscape is rapidly gaining momentum, fuelled by favourable government policies such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) and the Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS), analysts noted.

Additionally, factors such as cost competitiveness, robust infrastructure, and a skilled labour force are propelling India's ascent as a preferred destination for manufacturing and exports.

The adoption of the "China+1" strategy is further catalysing India's manufacturing sector, with major growth expected in the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) industry.

JM Financial forecasts indicate that India's share in global EMS industry is set to surge from around 2 per cent in financial year 2021 (FY21) to approximately 7 per cent by financial year 2027.

Furthermore, the Indian Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) market is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 39 per cent over the financial year 2022-2026 (FY22-26).

As of financial year 2023 (FY23), the Indian PCBA market, excluding mobile phones, stood at approximately Rs 80,000 crore, while the combined revenue of the top five listed players amounted to only about Rs 5,870 crore. This indicates room for these players to expand their market share.

Notably, there has been a major shift in the manufacturing landscape, with an increased adoption of multi-layer Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), rising from just 6 per cent in the financial year 2019 (FY19) to over 55 per cent in the financial year 2023 (FY23).

The imposition of import duties aimed at boosting component manufacturing is expected to accelerate the production of multi-layer PCBs (4-8 layers) in India. This move is projected to broaden the Total Addressable Market (TAM) of EMS players by approximately Rs 30,000 crore while also creating new export opportunities.

The country is strategically positioning itself to ascend the semiconductor value chain by targeting the Rs 100,000 crore Indian Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) opportunity.

The government's incentive of around 75 per cent capital subsidy is expected to drive investments in this sector, JM Financial said in its note.

Key players such as Kaynes, CG Power, and SPEL have already announced plans to venture into OSAT, with others like Syrma and Cyient DLM anticipated to follow suit within the next 1-2 years.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd has shown crucial value addition, expanding its PCBA business across various high-margin sectors and achieving an orderbook CAGR of 96 per cent from financial year 2020-2023 (FY20-23).

With plans to venture into OSAT, Kaynes is set to augment its Total Addressable Market (TAM) by approximately Rs 100,000 crore.

JM Financial analysts recommend buying Kaynes for a target price of Rs 3,410, representing a potential upside of 20 per cent from the current market price.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, a leader in the RFID business, is exploring new sectors and is expected to venture into OSAT within the next 1-2 years.

Analysts foresee margin improvement driven by a shift towards high-margin segments such as aerospace, defence, healthcare, and railways. Therefore, JM Financial has a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 675, valuing it at 35 times its financial year 2026 earnings per share (FY26 EPS).

Cyient DLM Ltd, operating within complex sectors like aerospace and defence, is expected to venture into OSAT within the next 1-2 years, further enhancing its value proposition. Despite margin challenges, analysts project a ‘buy’ rating for Cyient DLM with a target price of Rs 925, representing a potential upside of 10 per cent from the current market price.

Meanwhile, Avalon Technologies Ltd, with a focus on de-risking its US business by exploring domestic opportunities, is expected to align with industry growth rates by financial year 2025 (FY25). Analysts recommend buying Avalon for target price of Rs 620.