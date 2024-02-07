Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 18:01 IST

India's growing plane demand to fuel global aviation market: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi highlighted India's pivotal role in providing renewed vigor to the global aviation landscape.

Business Desk
PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi | Image:Video Grab
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the surge in demand for new aircraft from Indian airlines is poised to inject fresh vitality into the global aviation market.

Speaking at an event hosted by aircraft manufacturer Boeing, he stressed on the noteworthy role of women in both the fighter and civil aircraft segments within the aviation and aerospace sector.

With a growing demand propelling substantial orders for new aircraft, Prime Minister Modi highlighted India's pivotal role in providing renewed vigor to the global aviation landscape. He underscored the country's ascent as the third-largest domestic aviation market globally, predicting a doubling of the number of passengers within the next decade.

Stressing on increasing participation of women in the aviation sector, PM Modi revealed that 15 per cent of pilots in India are women, a figure three times higher than the global average. He expressed confidence in the era of women-led development, acknowledging the significant contributions of women professionals to the aviation and aerospace industry.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published January 19th, 2024 at 18:01 IST

