Updated April 6th, 2024 at 09:05 IST

India's plastic exports surge by 14.3% to reach $997 million in February: Plexconcil Report

According to data, February 2024 witnessed significant exports across several products, including plastic raw materials, plastic films and sheets among others.

Reported by: Business Desk
India's plastic exports
India's plastic exports | Image:Unsplash
  • 1 min read
India plastic exports: India's plastic exports witnessed a robust growth of 14.3 per cent year-on-year, soaring to $997 million in February, buoyed by heightened demand across various product categories, announced the apex industry body on Friday. The Plastic Export Promotion Council (Plexconcil) disclosed that the overall plastic exports had amounted to $872 million in February 2023.

According to data provided by Plexconcil, February 2024 witnessed significant export expansion across several product panels, including plastic raw materials, plastic films and sheets, woven sacks, and floor coverings, among others.

However, certain segments such as writing instruments and stationery, consumer and houseware products, human hair and related products, and miscellaneous items encountered obstacles in achieving growth during the same period, the statement highlighted.

"Amidst fluctuating trends, India's plastic exports surged in February, touching $997 million, marking a substantial 14.3 per cent increase from the preceding year. Initiatives like PLEXCONNECT 2024 are geared towards strengthening global ties. Scheduled for June 7-9th, PLEXCONNECT 2024 has already garnered positive responses from international buyers," remarked Sribash Dasmohapatra, Executive Director of Plexconcil.

(With PTI inputs.)

Published April 6th, 2024 at 09:05 IST

