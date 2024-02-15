Advertisement

Jaideep Mirchandani, Chairman of global aviation major Sky One, has outlined a promising trajectory for helicopter services in India, citing recent orders by charter operators, government initiatives focusing on helicopter services in UDAN, and the surge in spiritual tourism as key drivers of expansion.

Mirchandani highlights industry moves such as Airbus Helicopters' partnership with the Tata Group to establish India's first private-sector Final Assembly Line (FAL) for civil helicopters. This collaboration aims to produce Airbus' popular H125 single-engine civil helicopter to cater to the Indian market and neighbouring countries. Additionally, Indian aircraft charter company Heritage Aviation's orders for H125 and H130 Airbus helicopters to operate under the Government's Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) UDAN demonstrate growing demand for expanded helicopter services.

Recent initiatives by the Uttar Pradesh government to offer helicopter services to Ayodhya and subsidised helicopter services launched for tourists in Jammu and Kashmir further underscore the expanding market for helicopter services in India.

Mirchandani stresses that government initiatives, such as dedicating UDAN 5.2 specifically for helicopter routes and launching the Heli Sewa Portal, have bolstered the helicopter industry in India by promoting travel, tourism, and enhancing last-mile connectivity.

He notes that the government's plans to encourage tourism development, as outlined in the interim budget, will create fresh opportunities for chopper operators to expand their services to new destinations.

Mirchandani also highlights the emergence of Heli-hub/heliport projects, including one in Gurugram, which will pave the way for the growth of the helicopter Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) industry in India. Additionally, he anticipates collaborative efforts to launch new Commercial Helicopter Pilot License (CHPL) Training Institutes in the country.

