Updated March 8th, 2024 at 15:16 IST

Indian customers can now pay Nepalese merchants using UPI

The partnership enables Indian consumers to make instant and secure UPI payments across various businesses in Nepal using UPI-enabled apps.

Reported by: Business Desk
UPI transaction fees survey
UPI transaction | Image:Freepik
  1 min read
UPI in Nepal: The NPCI has announced the official launch of the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) in Nepal, marking a significant milestone in cross-border digital transactions. Through a collaboration between the National Payments Corporation of India International Payments (NIPL) and Fonepay Payment Service, Nepal's largest payment network, UPI users can now seamlessly conduct transactions with Nepalese merchants by scanning QR codes.

In its initial phase, this partnership enables Indian consumers to make instant and secure UPI payments across various businesses in Nepal using UPI-enabled apps. Merchants affiliated with the Fonepay Network can accept UPI payments from Indian customers, facilitating smoother transactions.

Described as a "revolutionary shift" in cross-border payments, this integration underlines the Government’s focus on innovation in the digital payments landscape and strengthens the economic ties between India and Nepal.

Ritesh Shukla, CEO of NIPL, expressed confidence that this cross-border payment solution will enhance economic relations, commerce, and tourism between the two nations, fostering prosperity and progress.

Echoing this sentiment, Diwas Kumar, CEO of Fonepay, highlighted the potential of this initiative to bolster economic ties and promote mutual prosperity between India and Nepal.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published March 8th, 2024 at 15:16 IST

