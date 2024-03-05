English
Updated March 5th, 2024 at 14:14 IST

Indians beat global average on listening music online: Report

Film music continued to hold a significant sway, constituting 64 per cent of total music consumption.

Music industry trends: In 2023, music enthusiasts in India spent an average of 24.4 hours per week immersed in musical experiences. Despite a marginal 5 per cent decrease from the previous year, this figure remained 18 per cent higher than the global average of 20.7 hours per week, the FICCI and EY’s report on media and entertainment sector said on Tuesday.

What is India listening to?

Film music continued to hold a significant sway, constituting 64 per cent of total music consumption. This marked a decline from approximately 80 per cent three years earlier, signaling a shift towards a more artist-driven industry.

Artist-centric music accounted for 27 per cent of total consumption, with Punjabi music gaining international recognition. A pivotal moment occurred when Diljit Dosanjh graced the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California, showcasing Punjabi music on a global stage.

According to the report, this breakthrough has fostered international collaborations, elevating the quality of Indian music. Examples include collaborations such as "Hass Hass" by Diljit Dosanjh and Sia, and "Palpito" by Diljit Dosanjh and Camilo.

Despite the ascendancy of licensed audio streaming platforms, a study revealed that 74 per cent of music listeners in India still resorted to unlicensed or illegal methods, a figure significantly surpassing the global average of 29 per cent.

However, 94 per cent of users acknowledged the importance of music to their mental health, and 74 per cent reported discovering new artists or music on a weekly basis.

YouTube: preferred platform for music consumption

YouTube continued to dominate as the preferred platform for music consumption, registering an estimated 2.2 trillion streams. T-Series, India's prominent music channel, maintained its status as the most-subscribed YouTube channel globally.

Furthermore, the resurgence of live music events made a notable impact, with the inaugural Indian edition of Lollapalooza attracting over 60,000 attendees and featuring a diverse lineup of international and homegrown artists.

In terms of regional preferences, Hindi and Bhojpuri music collectively accounted for 70 per cent of total music consumption. The remaining 30 per cent was distributed across various regional languages, including Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, and Haryanvi.

The balance 30 per cent was split across Punjabi (8 per cent), Tamil (5 per cent), Telugu (5 per cent), Kannada (3 per cent), Marathi (2 per cent), Malayalam (1 per cent), Haryanvi (1 per cent), and others (8 per cent).

The music landscape in India appears dynamic and multifaceted, with a continued emphasis on film music alongside the rise of artist-driven content, global collaborations, and a renewed interest in live music experiences. Despite challenges related to unlicensed music consumption, the industry remains vibrant and responsive to evolving consumer preferences.

