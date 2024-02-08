Advertisement

IndiGo 2023 round-up: India's largest airline, IndiGo, shared its 2023 round-up report on Friday. A passenger set the record of travelling 3,647 kms alone last year with the airline. His itinerary included destinations like Mumbai, Delhi, Jammu, Srinagar, Chandigarh and Visakhapatnam.

The report also revealed some of the remarkable benchmarks achieved by the company in 2023. The airline release its 2023 round-up report a day ahead when the Indigo staff members dressed up as Lord, Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman to mark the airline's inaugural flight from Ahmedabad to Ayodhya.

Advertisement

"2023 may be over. But we're still reeling from the incredible accomplishments the year brought with it - the new skies we conquered, the many passengers we flew, and the amount of love we received," IndiGo stated in the report.

2,000 daily flights, 100 million+ happy customers, 17 new destinations. Find out how IndiGo gave wings to the nation in 2023.



Download the report here https://t.co/CSZBH6nnv1#IndiaByIndiGo #goIndiGo pic.twitter.com/pvOseAxaks — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 12, 2024

Over 10 crore passengers, which accounts to 10,44,97,646 chose Indigo last year as its travel partner. That's seven per cent of the total Indian population, said the airline.

The airline added 17 new destinations in their network last year. The airline had the pleasure of serving 12,22,871 explorers, who joined the airline in its inaugural flights.

Advertisement

The airline served the diversified age groups in 2023. Over 10 lakh infants were welcomed by the country's largest airline in 2023. Interestingly, the number is bigger than all the babies born in Germany in 2023, the report added.

As they say, age is just a number and travel is evergreen irrespective of the age. Over 17 lakh IndiGo passengers belonged to the senior citizen category. Notably, the 'Silicon Valley of India' Bengaluru was the favorite travel destination for the above age group.

Advertisement

Image Credit: IndiGo

Advertisement

Furthermore, IndiGo also said that 13,81,304 students swapped their school bags for backpacks. The number is fascinating as the number is almost the entire population of Mizoram. The national capital, Delhi was the favorite destination among the student travellers.

The airline also carried over 13 lakh wheelchair passengers last year.

Advertisement

Image Credit: IndiGo

Advertisement

Between beaches and mountains, nearly 40 thousand passengers chose mountains as their travel destination. While, almost 2 crore IndiGo passengers 'waved' at the shore.

Who doesn't like to see the world from the sky? Over one crore people booked the window seat while on board last year. Most of the total passengers preferred the front row seat, the report said.

Advertisement

The airline turned 17 last year. A total of 2,84,070 passengers joined the airline on board on its birthday.

Advertisement

Image Credit: IndiGo

It was a busy year for the airline. "We won't deny it, it's been a busy year. But we have loved every minute of it," said the airline. The report also revealed some key points on how busy 2023 was for the airline:

Advertisement

Busiest day: 25th November, 2023

Busiest sector: Delhi-Mumbai

Busiest domestic city: Delhi (73,577 domestic take-offs)

Busiest international city: Dubai (5,469 take-offs)

Indigo also thanked its customers for showering their love, by mentioning the airline with over two lakh social media posts. "With 2,23,085 social media mentions, we double tap you too," IndiGo said.

Advertisement

Image Credit: IndiGo

