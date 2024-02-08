Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 20:20 IST

IndiGo 2023 round-up: Passenger sets record for travelling 3,647 kms alone

India's largest airline, IndiGo, shared its 2023 round-up report on Friday. A passenger set the record of travelling 3,647 kms alone last year with the airline.

Anmol Nagpal
IndiGo Increases Seat-Selection charge to Rs 2000 in Select Categories
IndiGo Increases Seat-Selection charge to Rs 2000 in Select Categories | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
IndiGo 2023 round-up: India's largest airline, IndiGo, shared its 2023 round-up report on Friday. A passenger set the record of travelling 3,647 kms alone last year with the airline. His itinerary included destinations like Mumbai, Delhi, Jammu, Srinagar, Chandigarh and Visakhapatnam.

The report also revealed some of the remarkable benchmarks achieved by the company in 2023. The airline release its 2023 round-up report a day ahead when the Indigo staff members dressed up as Lord, Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman to mark the airline's inaugural flight from Ahmedabad to Ayodhya.

"2023 may be over. But we're still reeling from the incredible accomplishments the year brought with it - the new skies we conquered, the many passengers we flew, and the amount of love we received," IndiGo stated in the report.

Over 10 crore passengers, which accounts to 10,44,97,646 chose Indigo last year as its travel partner. That's seven per cent of the total Indian population, said the airline.

The airline added 17 new destinations in their network last year. The airline had the pleasure of serving 12,22,871 explorers, who joined the airline in its inaugural flights.

The airline served the diversified age groups in 2023. Over 10 lakh infants were welcomed by the country's largest airline in 2023. Interestingly, the number is bigger than all the babies born in Germany in 2023, the report added.

As they say, age is just a number and travel is evergreen irrespective of the age. Over 17 lakh IndiGo passengers belonged to the senior citizen category. Notably, the 'Silicon Valley of India' Bengaluru was the favorite travel destination for the above age group.

Image Credit: IndiGo

Furthermore, IndiGo also said that 13,81,304 students swapped their school bags for backpacks. The number is fascinating as the number is almost the entire population of Mizoram. The national capital, Delhi was the favorite destination among the student travellers.

The airline also carried over 13 lakh wheelchair passengers last year.

Image Credit: IndiGo

Between beaches and mountains, nearly 40 thousand passengers chose mountains as their travel destination. While, almost 2 crore IndiGo passengers 'waved' at the shore.

Who doesn't like to see the world from the sky? Over one crore people booked the window seat while on board last year. Most of the total passengers preferred the front row seat, the report said.

The airline turned 17 last year. A total of  2,84,070 passengers joined the airline on board on its birthday.

Image Credit: IndiGo

It was a busy year for the airline. "We won't deny it, it's been a busy year. But we have loved every minute of it," said the airline. The report also revealed some key points on how busy 2023 was for the airline:

Busiest day: 25th November, 2023
Busiest sector: Delhi-Mumbai
Busiest domestic city: Delhi (73,577 domestic take-offs)
Busiest international city: Dubai (5,469 take-offs)

Indigo also thanked its customers for showering their love, by mentioning the airline with over two lakh social media posts. "With 2,23,085 social media mentions, we double tap you too," IndiGo said.

Image Credit: IndiGo
 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 19:53 IST

