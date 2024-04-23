IndiGo stated that it will offer in-flight entertainment content to passengers as part of a trial initiative. | Image:PTI/File

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, is set to launch in-flight entertainment content via its app on a trial basis on the Delhi-Goa route starting May 1. This marks the first time that the airline will provide in-flight entertainment options for passengers.

In an announcement on Tuesday, IndiGo stated that it will offer in-flight entertainment content to passengers as part of a trial initiative. The trial will be accessible to customers in-flight using the IndiGo app and will be conducted for travellers flying between Delhi and Goa from May 1, 2024, for a duration of three months.

To ensure no interference with aircraft electronics, the entertainment service will be activated after the aircraft reaches its cruising altitude. Passengers will need to carry their personal headphones to utilise the service effectively.

Following the successful completion of the trial phase, the airline plans to fully implement the in-flight entertainment service.

With a fleet of over 350 aircraft and operating around 2,000 daily flights, IndiGo aims to enhance the travel experience for its passengers by introducing this trial initiative on the popular Delhi-Goa route.

(With PTI inputs)

