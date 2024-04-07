×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated April 7th, 2024 at 21:22 IST

Info Edge sees March quarter billings up 3.5% to Rs 827 crore

Recruitment Solutions was the biggest contributor to the company’s billing

Reported by: Business Desk
Info Edge Naukri
Info Edge Naukri | Image:Glassdoor
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

Naukri.com-parent Info Edge has posted a 3.5 per cent jump in billings on a standalone basis in the March quarter of 2024.

As per an exchange filing, the company’s billings were at Rs 748.6 crore in the year-ago period. 

The billing for Recruitment Solutions, which was the biggest contributor to the company, rose by 7.18 per cent during the quarter to Rs 625.4 crore.

This figure was at Rs 583.5 crore in the March 2023 quarter. 

The company’s real estate arm, 99acres saw billings rise by 26.42 per cent to Rs 131.1 crore during the reported quarter.

This figure was at Rs 103.7 crore in the same period last year. 

The company saw its standalone billings peak 5.47 per cent to Rs 2,495.9 crore for the year ended on March 31, 2024.

This was up from Rs 2,366.3 crore in the 2022-23 period. 

Recruitment Solutions rose slightly to Rs 1883.2 crore during the reported fiscal, from Rs 1,858.7 crore in FY23. 

Real estate platform 99acres saw its billings rise by about 24 per cent to Rs 385.1 crore in FY24, which was Rs 311.6 crore in 2022-23. 

Information for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 was released by Info Edge ahead of the official announcement of the financial results for the said period.

“(This) is subject to review and approval by the Audit Committee, Board of Directors and Statutory Auditors of the Company,” as per the statement.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published April 7th, 2024 at 21:22 IST

