Tax notice: Infosys has been imposed with a tax liability of Rs 341 crore for the 2020-21 assessment year from the Income Tax Department, the IT services company said on April 1.



Infosys is considering filing an appeal against the said order, it said.



The Bengaluru-headquartered IT services behemoth company is also in the course of action to evaluate the impact of the order on its financial statements for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2024.



"Infosys Ltd on March 31, 2024, received order...from the Income Tax Department, Government of India for assessment year 20-21 with a tax demand of Rs 341 crore (including interest). The company is in the process of evaluating the implications of this order on the financial statements for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2024, and also evaluating filing an appeal against this order," Infosys said in a regulatory filing.



Moreover, an Infosys subsidiary has obtained a refund order from the Income Tax Department for the 2014-15 assessment year, with the amount as per the order being Rs 15 crore.



"The company is in the process of evaluating the implications of this order on the financial statements for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2024," Infosys said.



The second largest IT services company in India recently apprised the stock exchanges that it awaits a Rs 6,329 crore refund from the Income Tax Department.



It also informed of receiving a tax demand amounting to Rs 2,763 crore due to several assessment orders. In the March 30 filing, Infosys Ltd said it received orders from the Income Tax Department for the 07-08 assessment years upto 15-16, 17-18, and 18-19 during the quarter.



“As per the orders, the company expects a refund of Rs 6,329 crore (including interest). The company is in the process of evaluating the implications of these orders on the financial statements for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2024,” it had said in the filing.



The company, which counts TCS, Wipro and HCL among others as peers in IT services, will declare its financial results for the fourth quarter of the present fiscal year, and the entire FY24 on April 18.



The second largest IT company, which is headquartered in Bengaluru, also informed of receiving an order for the 22-23 assessment year with a tax demand of Rs 2,763 crore, inclusive of interest and for the 11-12 assessment year with a tax demand of Rs 4 crore including the interest.



Infosys has also obtained assessment orders for its subsidiaries as well which take the total penalty to Rs 277 crore.



These include assessment orders for the 21-22 assessment years as well as for 18-19 respectively. The total tax demand in this case totals Rs 145 crore, with the order for assessment year 22-23 having a tax demand of Rs 127 crore.



For the assessment year 22-23, the IT company entailed a tax demand of Rs 5 crore, with all of the above inclusive of interest.



Infosys reported a lower-than-expected 7.3 per cent fall in net profit in the December quarter weighed down by sluggish demand from clients, amid a seasonally weak Q1. The company subsequently cut its annual sales forecast. Infosys posted a net profit (attributable to shareholders) of Rs 6,106 crore compared to Rs 6,586 crore in the year-ago period.



The company’s consolidated revenue from operations went up 1.3 per cent to Rs 38,821 crore during the third quarter of FY24, from Rs 38,318 crore a year ago.



