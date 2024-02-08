English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 19:07 IST

Infosys tightens revenue forecast on back of weak quarter

The company revised its revenue growth forecast for a third consecutive quarter to 1.5 per cent to 2 per cent, down from 1 per cent to 2.5 per cent on cc terms

Business Desk
Infosys
Infosys | Image:Infosys
Bengaluru-based IT services firm Infosys has tightened its full-year revenue guidance on Thursday after reporting a lower-than-expected quarterly profit.

The company’s net profit fell 7.3 per cent on year to Rs 6,106 crore due to sluggish demand from clients and global macroeconomic headwinds.

The company revised its revenue growth forecast for a third consecutive quarter to 1.5 per cent to 2 per cent, down from 1 per cent to 2.5 per cent on  constant currency terms for the entire year. 

"As we get closer to full year, the visibility gives us a similar outcome compared to last quarter," Infosys Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh said in a press conference.

Clients were not showing any change in behaviour while allocating budgets for IT projects, Parekh added.

The revenue from operations of the company, however, rose 1.3 per cent in the third quarter to Rs 38,821 crore.

CEO Salil Parekh said the company saw stong traction for GenAI programs, with 100,000 employees trained in generative technologies. The company also saw headcount come down, but attrition was down to 12.9 per cent.

The company also said it has not seen an increase or decrease as digital programs are fewer and GenAI projects are gaining a lot of interest and traction. Large deal signings for Infosys for the quarter were at $3.2 billion versus $3.3 billion a year earlier.

Larger rival and Mumbai-based Tata Consultancy Services has reported a better-than-expected increase in third-quarter revenue, helped by the strong performance in the UK but a degrowth in BFSI and the North American region.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 11th, 2024 at 19:07 IST

