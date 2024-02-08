English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 17:34 IST

Infosys to acquire chip company InSemi for Rs 280 crore

Infosys said the acquisition of the company is expected to close during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, basis customary closing conditions.

Business Desk
Infosys
Infosys | Image:Infosys
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bengaluru-headquartered IT major Infosys is set to acquire semiconductor design services company InSemi in an all-cash deal for Rs 280 crore.

The acquisition demonstrates our commitment to the semiconductor ecosystem and strengthens expertise in Engineering R&D services, Infosys said in a statement.

Infosys said the acquisition of the company is expected to close during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, basis customary closing conditions. 

InSemi is a 2013-found company into end-to-end semiconductor design services. The Bengaluru-headquartered company has over 900 employees in technology, and has recorded Rs 153.6 crores of revenue in FY23, rising on year. 

The collaboration is aimed at accelerating Infosys’ Chip-to-Cloud strategy and pair seamlessly with existing investments in AI and automation platforms and industry partnerships, with end-to-end product development for clients.

“With the advent of AI, Smart devices, 5G and beyond, electric vehicles, the demand for next-generation semiconductor design services integrated with our embedded systems creates unique differentiator. InSemi is a strategic investment as we usher a next wave of growth and a leadership position in Engineering R&D,” said Dinesh R, EVP & Co-Delivery Head, Infosys.

The company posted a 2 per cent decline sequentially, and 7.3 per cent decline in consolidated net profit annually at Rs 6,106 crore in Q3FY24. Infosys revised its revenue growth guidance for the ongoing financial year to 1.5-2 per cent, from 1-2.5 per cent estimated earlier.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 17:34 IST

