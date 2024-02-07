Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 07:28 IST

Interim Budget 2024 stands as testimony to Nari Shakti: PM Modi

Ahead of the Interim Budget 2024, PM Modi focuses on women empowerment, and overall development

Nitin Waghela
Interim Budget 2024 stands as testimony to Nari Shakti: PM Modi
PM Modi on Budget 2024: In his prelude to the interim budget for 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the fiscal allocations would serve as a testament to the progress of women's empowerment.

"In the first session of the new parliament, we had taken a decision on implementing the Nari Shakti Act, following which on Republic Day, we again experienced the strength of women," he said.

Now with the budget session about to begin, President Draupadi Murmu's leadership, and through Nirmala Sitharaman the Interim Budget symbolise strength of women.  

He called upon those whose actions have eroded democratic values to reflect on their deeds over the past decade, underlining a need for accountability toward their constituencies.

Modi expressed gratitude for constructive criticism, acknowledging that those who have contributed positively to policy enhancements will be remembered by a substantial portion of society and in the pages of history.

Conversely, he cautioned that those who have disrupted parliamentary proceedings merely for the sake of chaos will also be remembered for their disruptive actions.

Prime Minister Modi also expressed his confidence in the nation's progress, affirming his belief in a comprehensive and inclusive development trajectory.

Further, he conveyed optimism that this journey would persist, propelled by the continued support and blessings of the people.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 11:04 IST

