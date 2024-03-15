Advertisement

Partnership for skills: Career-tech platform Internshala has signed an MoU with the Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) for bridging the skill gap in the media and entertainment industry, the company said on March 15.

As part of the partnership, Internshala and MESC, which is part of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), will work on developing a skill ecosystem, leveraging their knowledge and resources for training programs.

Advertisement

These will be specific to the needs of the media and entertainment industry, Internhala said in a statement.



The projected revenue in the Media market in India is estimated to reach $42.42 billion in 2024, as per data platform Statista.

The largest segment in this market, as per the data, is TV and Video which is expected to have a market volume of $16.19 billion this year.

Advertisement

MESC will also extend creditisation to courses offered by Internshala Trainings, which will be in line with the University Grants Commission (UGC)’s National Credit Framework. The framework was introduced in 2023 for merging academic education will vocational training and experience-based learning.

This will enable students to store these credits in their Academic Bank of Credits, thereby enhancing the credibility and recognition of these programs among students.



Sarvesh Agrawal, founder and CEO of Internshala expressed his delight at the partnership, saying the partnership will help aspiring professionals with the skillsets to succeed in the media and entertainment industry.

Advertisement

Internshala was found in 2010 as a platform for skilling, internships, and job opportunities, providing online training and placement guarantee courses.

Mohit Soni, CEO of Media and Entertainment Council said the partnership signifies their shared dedication for empowering the next generation of creators, storytellers and visionaries.



“Together, we will harness the power of mentorship, training, and experiential learning to unlock boundless opportunities and drive sustainable growth,” he added.



MESC was found in 2012 under the National Skills Development Mission under the NSDC, and is promoted by FICCI.



