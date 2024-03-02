Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 14:07 IST

Intuitive & impulsive: How is GenZ shopping online?

Purchase decisions of the tech-savvy new generation is influenced by shopping trends, ranging from intuitive buyers to product exchanges.

Business Desk
Online shopping
Online shopping | Image:Freepik
  • 4 min read
Shopping trends: Gen Z, or the newest generation is a trend-setter across domains, in mixing old and new customer preferences,  while making shopping choices online.

The new-gen, typically categorised as the population born after 1997, is sticking to cash-on-delivery, despite being known for embracing technology and change, as per a recent PwC report.

Reflects who they are

 

Source: Pexels

 

Among urban GenZ women who shop online, the experience gives them the option to buy what they want without others’ opinion.

The shopping trends among women also reflect exclusivity, showing how GenZ women prefer online shopping for buying what is not available commonly.

Online reviews are also important for GenZ, especially as a male new-gen from the non-metro regions of India, like to review pictures to understand what kind of product they are buying.

“In the photos I don’t understand what kind of blue the product is going to be ... if it will be a dark blue or a bright blue, I’m not sure of the shade ... hence, I rely on review pictures,” a GenZ male said.

Urban GenZ male, on the other hand, turn to online shopping for getting the best deal and having more choices for their fashion needs.

Discovering the best option

 

Source: Pexels

The impact of social media and influencers is also driving shopping trends, with them playing a significant role in the discovery of fashionable, trendy products.

As influencer-led promotions receive scepticism in the backdrop of government guidelines, urban GenZ women share they prefer quality over reviews, followed by shipping duration and then the brand. The other factors that determine their shopping choices are colours, patterns and designs.

Personal fashion is also important to the new-gen, which involves combining clothing and accessories from various apps to create their own style.

In terms of electronics, as many as 41 per cent of GenZ shoppers feel fake customer reviews deter them from using other platforms in the category.

Where do GenZ shop for beauty?


Source: Pexels

For new-age women, beauty products are an experience to pamper themselves and give a ‘therapy-like’ experience.

With the beauty category expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5 per cent in the next five years, women are turning to D2C brands and beauty-specific marketplaces.

The newer-gen, comprising of early millennial and GenZ women are also turning to  emerging skincare and haircare brands across geographies. They also engage with the social media pages of emerging D2C brands such as SUGAR Cosmetics, Nykaa and Smytten, to hop on to the latest trends.

In contrast, men stick to tried-and-tested skincare and haircare products, and often exhibit  inconsistent shopping habits. They also engage minimally while purchasing products for self-care.

Even for women in the late millennial and Gen X stage, they rely on the recommendations of their peers and opt for popular brands they are acquainted with.
 

Shopping for wellness: Where do the choices lie?


Source: Pexels

For shopping medicines online, the new-gen in urban towns and metros tend to stick to trusted marketplaces. In contrast, they check emerging brands, in the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) category to purchase protein powders and supplements.

In terms of drivers for shopping decisions, GenZ and early millennials are influenced by reviews and ratings, as compared to late millennials and Gen X who are less influenced by these factors.

The new gen is also influenced by social media and friends recommending them products, when they purchase non-prescribed supplements.

Smaller purchases


Source: Pexels

In terms of grocery shopping, the new-gen prefers making smaller value purchases.

They also turn to quick-commerce options for faster delivery options.

Interestingly, the generation is not very bothered by additional delivery charges on small cart orders.
      
The report titled 'How India shops online' is based on the responses of 2,100 respondents and 100 qualitative interviews, accompanied by 400 in-person interviews across India with experts and partners. The urban dwellers were from metro cities and state capitals like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai as well as smaller towns including Aizawl, Sangli, Solapur, Jhansi and Ferozabad, among others.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 14:07 IST

