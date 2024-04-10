×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 19:27 IST

IRCTC faces tax demand cum show cause notice for Rs 3.93 crore

According to the notice, the total demand amounts to Rs 3.93 crore. The demand is attributed to several discrepancies identified by the authorities.

Reported by: Business Desk
IRCTC
IRCTC | Image:Republicworld
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

GST notice to IRCTC: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) received a demand cum show cause notice, on April 8th 2024, from the Additional Commissioner of CGST Delhi South Commissionerate. The notice pertains to the fiscal year 2018-2019 and outlines various discrepancies and alleged violations.

According to the notice, the total demand amounts to Rs 3.93 crore. The demand is attributed to several discrepancies identified by the authorities, including:

Advertisement
  • Mismatch in tax liability between GST returns: Rs 68.70 lacs
  • Liability on account of Input Tax Credit (ITC) requiring reversal due to non-filing of GST returns or cancellation of GSTN of respective suppliers: Rs 4.15 lacs
  • Interest on late filing of GSTR-3B: Rs 0.005 lacs
  • Liability on account of non-reversal of ITC under section 17 read with Rule 42 of the CGST Act: Rs 2.85 crore 
  • Penalty for the aforementioned discrepancies: Rs 35.73 lacs

As a result, IRCTC faces a financial exposure of Rs 3.93 crore due to the determined liabilities by the department. However, it is crucial to note that the demand specified in the Summary Order issued in Form GST DRC-07 is subject to litigation. IRCTC has the option to appeal against this order within three months from the date of its communication.

Advertisement

On April 10, the shares of IRCTC closed at Rs 1022.80 apiece with over 1.2 per cent gains. 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 19:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Petrol prices

US retail inflation rises

a minute ago
Manchester United CL qualification hopes

UTD CL qualifying chances

5 minutes ago
Jayalalithaa

Jayalalithaa DMK

6 minutes ago
Canadian Accessories Brand Dbrand Faces Backlash for Offensive Response to Customer Complaint

Canadian Brand Dbrand

9 minutes ago
Wall Street

Wall Street falls

11 minutes ago
European shares fall

European stocks fall

11 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

14 minutes ago
United Kingdom

UK agency warns

14 minutes ago
Sanjay Gupta

Sanjay On BO Numbers

15 minutes ago
Bachelors Society: Bridging Humour and Housing Advocacy

Bachelors Society

17 minutes ago
RR vs GT

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Live

22 minutes ago
rohit sharma hardik pandya and akash ambani

Rayudu on Rohit Sharma

25 minutes ago
The plan for the peace conference has been laid out by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in coordination with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

Swiss Ukraine Conference

27 minutes ago
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving

Luka praises Kyrie

33 minutes ago
IRCTC

IRCTC tax demand notice

38 minutes ago
Ramdev

Ramdev's apology rejected

44 minutes ago
NIIF

NIIF invests in Ibus

an hour ago
pm modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Digvijaya Singh Will Be Sent to Pakistan': BJP MLA Triggers Row

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  2. Sylvester Accused Of 'Verbal Harassment' By Extras On Tulsa King Set

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  3. RJD List: Lalu's Family, Bahubalis, Gangster's Wife | Key Faces

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  4. Last date today to apply for AP POLYCET 2024

    Education12 hours ago

  5. Dinesh Karthik goes ALL OUT out over a former ENG skipper

    Sports 12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo