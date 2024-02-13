English
Updated February 13th, 2024 at 22:01 IST

IRCTC Q3 net profit jumps 17% to Rs 300 crore

Revenue from operations of the Indian Railways catering and ticketing arm was up 21% to Rs 1,118 crore

Business Desk
IRCTC Q3 Earnings
IRCTC Q3 Earnings | Image:IRCTC Q3 Earnings
IRCTC Q3 Earnings: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has reported a 17.4 per cent jump in net profits at Rs 300 crore for the December quarter of FY24, the company announced on Tuesday.

Its net profit was Rs 255.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations of the catering and ticketing arm of Indian Railways rose 21.8 percent on-year to Rs 1,118.3 crore, as per a regulatory filing. 

The company looks after online ticket booking and food services on trains.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) for the quarter was reported 20.9 per cent at Rs 394 crore, with the EBIDTA margin being 35.2 percent as compared to 35.5 percent on a YOY basis.

Shares of IRCTC were 1.19 percent higher at Rs 910.80 on BSE as on February 13, ahead of the results announcement.

Notably, IRCTC incorporated a wholly-owned payment aggregator arm on February 10. IRCTC Payments Limited has been registered with the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana.

Market capitalisation of the company is Rs 72,864 crore on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).


 

Published February 13th, 2024 at 22:01 IST

