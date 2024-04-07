Advertisement

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has voiced reservations regarding the resolution plan submitted by Hinduja Group's IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL) for the debt-laden Reliance Capital, which also operates in the insurance sector, including non-life insurance, sources disclosed.

In a recent communication to Nageshwara Rao Y, the administrator of Reliance Capital, IRDAI indicated that IIHL's resolution plan does not align with insurance regulations. Specifically, the regulator has requested clarification on the equity capital that IIHL, the proposed buyer of Reliance Capital, is prepared to inject.

IRDAI has expressed concerns about the debt that IIHL intends to raise to finance the acquisition of Reliance Capital, stressing on the importance of promoters investing their own capital in such transactions, particularly in the insurance sector where policyholders' interests must be safeguarded as a top priority.

Additionally, IRDAI has sought details on IIHL's borrowing plans, including interest rate, nature of instruments to be issued, and prospective subscribers. The regulator has also inquired about IIHL's proposed structure for acquiring Reliance Capital's insurance subsidiaries and its ability to meet future capital requirements for insurance ventures.

Furthermore, IRDAI has raised apprehensions about the potential increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) following the transfer of Reliance Capital's stake to IIHL, seeking confirmation on the permissibility of such a scenario under existing FDI regulations.

The National Company Law Tribunal approved IIHL's resolution plan for Reliance Capital on February 27, 2024, valued at Rs 9,650 crore. This development comes after the Reserve Bank of India took over the governance of Reliance Capital in November 2021 due to governance issues and payment defaults within the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group.

Despite the approval of IIHL's resolution plan, the committee of creditors initially rejected all four proposals due to lower bid values. Subsequently, a challenge mechanism was initiated, in which IIHL and Torrent Investments participated. Eventually, IIHL's bid of Rs 9,661 crore upfront cash, along with an additional Rs 500 crore from Reliance Capital's cash balance to lenders, was selected by the committee in June 2023.

(With PTI inputs)

