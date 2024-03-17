×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 08:21 IST

ITC partners with Inland Waterways Authority to transport FMCG products

Vessel named MV Rabindranath Tagore, with a capacity of 16 TEUs, carried eight containerised cargo units of ITC's processed food items from Kolkata to Patna.

Reported by: Business Desk
Waterway
Representative | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

ITC waterway shipments: ITC announced on March 16, 2024, that it is using inland waterways for commercial transportation, after Amazon's lead in this initiative, according to an official statement. Partnering with the Inland Waterways Authority of India, ITC Limited embarked on shipping FMCG products via National Waterway 1.

A vessel named MV Rabindranath Tagore, with a capacity of 16 TEUs, carried eight containerised cargo units of ITC's processed food items (Noodles) from Kolkata to Patna on March 14, 2024. This operation is managed by Inland and Coastal Shipping Limited (ICSL), a subsidiary of the Shipping Corporation of India.

Advertisement

Last November, IWAI inked a memorandum of understanding with Amazon India Ltd, marking the successful movement of the first e-commerce cargo through National Waterway 1. The Inland Waterways Authority of India is dedicated to enhancing national waterways, aiming to make inland water transport (IWT) a more viable mode of transportation.

Under the Jal Marg Vikas Project, IWAI is enhancing National Waterway 1 (Ganga-Bhagirathi-Hooghly river system) to facilitate smoother navigation for both passengers and cargo. As of February this year, total cargo movement on national waterways reached 122.21 million tonnes, a 7.2 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Advertisement

The collaboration between ITC Ltd and IWAI is anticipated to encourage similar partnerships in the future, unlocking new opportunities for the private sector to capitalise on India's extensive inland waterway network.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 08:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

CM Arvind Kejriwal

ED summons Kejriwal

a minute ago
Bastar

Bastar Box Office Day 2

5 minutes ago
SP MLA Manoj Pandey, Angry at Swami Prasad Maurya, Says ‘His Mental Balance is Not Good’

Swami Prasad Maurya

7 minutes ago
rohit sharma and hardik pandya

Ex-AUS captain non Rohit

10 minutes ago
Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov monitors the site of missile attack

Belgorod Attacks

12 minutes ago
Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Jr. nets brace

13 minutes ago
pune hotel murder

Pune Hotel Murder

16 minutes ago
Blood Diamond (2006)

African-based Actioners

16 minutes ago
Poster Removed as MCC Comes into Effect

Posters Removed

25 minutes ago
Google Doodle for St. Patrick's Day

Google Doodle St Patrick

28 minutes ago
Sidhu Moose Wala's father with his newborn baby

Moosewala's Brother Born

29 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE:

39 minutes ago
AIMIM sources said late on Saturday that Mohammed Asfan's remains reached his residence at Bazarghat in Hyderabad

Man's Body Reaches Hyd

42 minutes ago
HanuMan

HanuMan Is Top On OTT

an hour ago
Gotion

Gotion sues Green Charter

an hour ago
Subsea cables

Subsea cables damanged

an hour ago
Waterway

ITC waterway shipments

an hour ago
Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha On Citadel India

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Aaron Finch's big warning to SRH over 20.75 cr bet on Australia star

    Sports 12 hours ago

  2. EC Announces Assembly Election Dates in Four States

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  3. Lok Sabha Polls: SWOT Analysis of Parties in Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  4. Delhi Court Remands K Kavitha To ED Custody Till March 23

    India News16 hours ago

  5. Lok Sabha Polls: 12 Seats to Watch Out For in the State of West Bengal

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo