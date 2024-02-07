UP government sets world record by lighting over 22 lakh diyas in Ayodhya. | Image: All India Radio

Illuminating history the Indian way: The much-awaited consecration ceremony in Ayodhya is seeing industry participation to leave no stone unturned in making the 550-year awaited event even more historic.

Kolkata-headquartered conglomerate ITC will provide pure cow ghee, or clarified butter for thousands of diyas as part of the consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Traditionally, diyas are lit each Diwali signifying the homecoming of Lord Ram to his birthplace and kingdom, Ayodhya. To mark the establishment of the temple after 550 years, ITC is contributing to the festive fervour of millions of devotees in the country and abroad.

ITC's Ghee brand, Aashirvaad Svasthi will be used for illuminating diyas during the auspicious day, in the newly constructed Ram Mandir which reveres Ram Lalla or the child-like form of the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

The conglomerate's social investment program, Mission Sunhera Kal has also enhanced its partnership with Ayodhya Nagar Nigam for a cleaner Ayodhya, which is set to become an international pilgrimage destination after the Ram Temple inauguration.

The Swachh ‘Teerth’ campaign has been launched which includes the distribution of over 1,000 dustbins to local vendors.

With a vow to effectively utilise the bins, the campaign will play its part in a cleaner and more sustainable environment in the sacred city.

Moreover, 200 trained volunteers will ensure waste collection in the city. Plastic collection boxes made out of recycled plastic have been placed at various locations, with 200 such bins placed for managing waste in the city. These bins, ITC said, have a capacity of 290 litres each.

The company has also placed signage and banners at the entrance of the Ram Mandir, as well as airports and railways to welcome devotees ahead of the consecration.

ITC has been associated with Ayodhya Nagar Nigam and collaborates with the Urban Local Body under its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Uttar Pradesh.



The installation of composters and bio-gas units are planned in the coming months as part of the public-private partnership.

