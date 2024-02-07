Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 14:42 IST

ITC to illuminate Ayodhya with ghee for thousands of diyas

Kolkata-headquartered conglomerate will provide pure cow ghee, or clarified butter from its Aashirvaad Svasth range at the consecration event

Business Desk
Diwali
UP government sets world record by lighting over 22 lakh diyas in Ayodhya. | Image:All India Radio
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Illuminating history the Indian way: The much-awaited consecration ceremony in Ayodhya is seeing industry participation to leave no stone unturned in making the 550-year awaited event even more historic.

Kolkata-headquartered conglomerate ITC will provide pure cow ghee, or clarified butter for thousands of diyas as part of the consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Advertisement

Traditionally, diyas are lit each Diwali signifying the homecoming of Lord Ram to his birthplace and kingdom, Ayodhya. To mark the establishment of the temple after 550 years, ITC is contributing to the festive fervour of millions of devotees in the country and abroad.

ITC's Ghee brand, Aashirvaad Svasthi will be used for illuminating diyas during the auspicious day, in the newly constructed Ram Mandir which reveres Ram Lalla or the child-like form of the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Advertisement

The conglomerate's social investment program, Mission Sunhera Kal has also enhanced its partnership with Ayodhya Nagar Nigam for a cleaner Ayodhya, which is set to become an international pilgrimage destination after the Ram Temple inauguration.

The Swachh ‘Teerth’ campaign has been launched which includes the distribution of over 1,000 dustbins to local vendors. 

Advertisement

With a vow to effectively utilise the bins, the campaign will play its part in a cleaner and more sustainable environment in the sacred city.

Moreover, 200 trained volunteers will ensure waste collection in the city. Plastic collection boxes made out of recycled plastic have been placed at various locations, with 200 such bins placed for managing waste in the city. These bins, ITC said, have a capacity of 290 litres each.

Advertisement

The company has also placed signage and banners at the entrance of the Ram Mandir, as well as airports and railways to welcome devotees ahead of the consecration.

 ITC has been associated with Ayodhya Nagar Nigam and collaborates with the Urban Local Body under its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Uttar Pradesh. 

The installation of composters and bio-gas units are planned in the coming months as part of the public-private partnership.  

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 12:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News4 minutes ago

  2. Power Grid Corp of India's Q3 profit rises after demand surge

    Business News5 minutes ago

  3. ControlZ raises $3 million led by 9 Unicorn, Venture Catalysts

    Business News9 minutes ago

  4. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement