Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 17th, 2024 at 21:56 IST

ITU and FAO partner for digital revolution in agriculture

A technical report on “Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Digital Transformation of Farming” will be released in the event.

Reported by: Business Desk
Agriculture
Agriculture | Image:Pexels
  • 2 min read

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations are organising a workshop on "Cultivating Tomorrow: Advancing Digital Agriculture through IoT and AI."

This event will be hosted by the Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC) of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India, according to an official statement.

Scheduled for March 18, 2024, at the prestigious National Agricultural Science Complex (NASC) in India's capital, the event will attract over 200 delegates, including international participants and key stakeholders from across the agricultural spectrum.

The workshop will delve into the transformative potential of technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in revolutionising agriculture. The need for sustainable food production is more urgent than before as the world faces unprecedented challenges including climate change and a population surge. 

Attendees can expect discussions on leveraging real-time data, predictive analytics, and insights to address the entire value chain of agriculture, from production to consumption, including post-harvest management and marketing.

Moreover, the event will witness the launch of a technical report titled "Revolutionising Agriculture: The Digital Transformation of Farming." 

This report, set to be released during the workshop, will serve as a guide for decision-makers in the agricultural sector, offering invaluable insights into harnessing the power of technology to drive sustainability, efficiency, and resilience in food production.

Published March 17th, 2024 at 21:56 IST

