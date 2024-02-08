The cumulative retail volumes for the first nine months of fiscal year 2024 amounted to 3,17,700 units | Image: Tata Motors

JLR on a roll: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported robust performance in its third quarter of the fiscal year 2024, with wholesale volumes reaching 1,01,000 units, slightly surpassing the estimated 1,00,000 units.

Wholesale volumes for JLR, excluding China joint venture, exhibited growth of 27 per cent year-on-year and 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter, to 2,91,100 units for the first nine months of the current financial year.

While the company did not provide a detailed breakdown of Jaguar and Land Rover wholesales, it reported a notable year-on-year increase for specific models: Range Rover Sport, Range Rover, and Defender witnessed growth rates of 49 per cent, 12 per cent, and 14 per cent, respectively.

JLR's retail volumes, including the China joint venture, demonstrated 29 per cent annual increase and 2 per cent sequential uptick, reaching 1,09,100 units in the third quarter.

The cumulative retail volumes for the first nine months of fiscal year 2024 amounted to 3,17,700 units, reflecting a 26 per cent year-on-year surge. The growth in retail volumes was observed across various markets, with increases in the rest of the world (49 per cent YoY), North America (6 per cent YoY), China (28 per cent YoY), UK (55 per cent YoY), and the EU (27 per cent YoY).

Despite the positive performance, the order book for JLR declined by 20,000 units quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter, standing at 1,48,000 units. The decline was attributed to increased order fulfilment. Notably, models like Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Defender comprised 76 per cent of the order book.

Motilal Oswal analysts said that the third-quarter wholesale volumes for JLR were in line with expectations, leading to minimal adjustments in estimates. Looking ahead, there is confidence in JLR's sustained recovery, supported by a gradually improving global demand for premium vehicles, a robust order book, and a favourable product mix.

In terms of valuation, the stock is trading at 18.3 times/15.9 times FY24 estimated/FY25 estimated consolidated earnings per share (EPS) and 5.7 times/4.6 times FY24E/FY25E consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

Given the overall positive outlook for JLR's growth prospects, Motilal analysts have recommended a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 based on the sum-of-the-parts valuation as of March 2026.

As of 1:35 pm, shares of Tata Motors were trading 1.74 per cent higher at Rs 802.80 per share.