Updated January 14th, 2024 at 17:56 IST

Japanese domestic flight returns after cockpit window cracks

There were no injuries to anyone, among the 65 passengers onboard, the airline informed.

Business Desk
ANA flight mishap
ANA flight mishap | Image:ANA
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Boeing turbulence: An All-Nippon Airways (ANA) flight in Japan has returned to Sapporo airport after a crack was reported on the cockpit window during the flight.

The crack was visible in appeared in the layer surrounding the cockpit, as per media reports.

There were no injuries to anyone, among the 65 passengers onboard, the airline informed. 

ANA flight NH1182 was flying from the northern Japanese city of Sapporo in Hokkaido to Toyama, on Japan's main island, Honshu.

The spokesperson of the Japan's largest passenger-carrier said that the crack had been located when the flight passed over Hakodate.

"The crack was not something that affected the flight's control or pressurisation," he said, citing media reports.

The plane returned back to the departure airport, meanwhile, alternative flights were arranged for the passengers onboard the Boeing 737-800 inflight model.

This is the second incident involving a Boeing 737 model aircraft after the recent mid-air mishap on Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft.

The entire fleet of Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft has been grounded by FAA after an Alaska Airlines plane suffered a enroute of certain plane portions.

Carrying 177 passengers and crew, the flight had to make an emergency landing in Oregon.

On Friday the FAA extended the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes indefinitely for further safety checks and said it would tighten oversight of Boeing itself, as per media reports.

Published January 14th, 2024 at 17:56 IST

