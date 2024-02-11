Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 14:33 IST

Jeff Bezos sells Amazon shares worth $2 billion, inches closer to World's Richest Person title

With a net worth of $200 billion, Bezos is currently second richest person in the world, only behind Elon Musk, who has a real-time net worth of $209 billion.

Business Desk
Jeff Bezos Amazon share sale
Jeff Bezos Amazon share sale | Image:Wikimedia Commons
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jeff Bezos Amazon share sale: Amazon.com Inc., founder Jeff Bezos has divested approximately $2 billion worth of the company's shares. This development comes amid a surge in the share price of Amazon. In the past one month, Amazon shares have surged 12.42 per cent outperforming bechmark Nasdaq which rose close to 7 per cent during the same period. With a net worth of $200 billion, Bezos is currently the second richest person in the world, only behind Tesla CEO Elon Musk who has a real-time net worth of $209 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

According to filings released by Amazon, Bezos executed the sale of approximately 12 million shares of the online retail and cloud services giant between Wednesday and Thursday. This marks the first time since 2021 that Bezos has opted to offload Amazon shares, signalling a strategic shift in his investment strategy.

Advertisement

Bezos's decision to sell shares follows an announcement made by Amazon on February 2, revealing his intentions to sell as many as 50 million shares of the company over the course of the next 12 months. Notably, his fortune has surged by $22.6 billion since the start of the year, further solidifying his position among the world's wealthiest individuals.

While Bezos has a history of selling Amazon shares, having divested over $30 billion worth of stock since records dating back to 2002, his recent sales have primarily been attributed to philanthropic endeavors. In November, Bezos donated shares valued at approximately $230 million to various nonprofit organisations.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)

 

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 14:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

5 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

6 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

6 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

20 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

21 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

a day ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

a day ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ferrari unveils new race gear before 2024 Calendar

    Web Stories20 minutes ago

  2. Shiv Sena MLA Sparks Row Asking Students to Not Eat Food | Here’s Why

    Lok Sabha Elections22 minutes ago

  3. Navi Mumbai: Man Booked for Allegedly Throwing Acid on his Wife

    India News23 minutes ago

  4. Suniel Shetty Was Scared About Athiya-Ahan Choosing To Be Actors

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  5. Hyderabad Devotee Finds Bones in Prasadam, Authorities Order Probe

    India News28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement