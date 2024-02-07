Jeff Bezos to sell upto 50 million Amazon shares by 2025 

Advertisement

Amazon shares: Amazon.com Founder, Jeff Bezos, will sell up to 50 million shares in the online retail and cloud services firm over the next one year, according to a company filing on Friday.



The securities are worth $8.6 billion at the current price of $171.8 per share.



The sale plan, which is subject to certain conditions, was adopted on November 8 last year and will be completed by January 31, 2025, according to the company's latest annual report.



Amazon shares ended nearly 8 per cent higher on Friday after the e-commerce heavyweight reported higher-than-expected sales for the holiday quarter and its lucrative cloud business signaled early gains from AI-powered features.



They had surged more than 80 per cent last year amid a broader rally in tech stocks and outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX.



Bezos founded Amazon as a bookseller in 1994. He stepped down as its CEO and took over as Executive Chairman in 2021.



Currently, he is the world's third richest person with a net worth of $185 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

(With Reuters Inputs)



