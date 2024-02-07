English
Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 14:13 IST

Jeff Bezos to sell upto 50 million Amazon shares by 2025 

Founder of e-commerce platform Amazon Jeff Bezos plans to sell upto 50 million Amazon shares by January next year

Business Desk
Jeff Bezos to sell upto 50 million Amazon shares by 2025
Jeff Bezos | Image:Facebook Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Amazon shares: Amazon.com Founder, Jeff Bezos, will sell up to 50 million shares in the online retail and cloud services firm over the next one year, according to a company filing on Friday.

The securities are worth $8.6 billion at the current price of $171.8 per share. 

The sale plan, which is subject to certain conditions, was adopted on November 8 last year and will be completed by January 31, 2025, according to the company's latest annual report. 

Amazon shares ended nearly 8 per cent higher on Friday after the e-commerce heavyweight reported higher-than-expected sales for the holiday quarter and its lucrative cloud business signaled early gains from AI-powered features.

They had surged more than 80 per cent last year amid a broader rally in tech stocks and outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX.

Bezos founded Amazon as a bookseller in 1994. He stepped down as its CEO and took over as Executive Chairman in 2021.

Currently, he is the world's third richest person with a net worth of $185 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

(With Reuters Inputs)
 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 14:11 IST

