Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 14:13 IST
Jeff Bezos to sell upto 50 million Amazon shares by 2025
Founder of e-commerce platform Amazon Jeff Bezos plans to sell upto 50 million Amazon shares by January next year
- Business
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Amazon shares: Amazon.com Founder, Jeff Bezos, will sell up to 50 million shares in the online retail and cloud services firm over the next one year, according to a company filing on Friday.
The securities are worth $8.6 billion at the current price of $171.8 per share.
The sale plan, which is subject to certain conditions, was adopted on November 8 last year and will be completed by January 31, 2025, according to the company's latest annual report.
Amazon shares ended nearly 8 per cent higher on Friday after the e-commerce heavyweight reported higher-than-expected sales for the holiday quarter and its lucrative cloud business signaled early gains from AI-powered features.
They had surged more than 80 per cent last year amid a broader rally in tech stocks and outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX.
Bezos founded Amazon as a bookseller in 1994. He stepped down as its CEO and took over as Executive Chairman in 2021.
Currently, he is the world's third richest person with a net worth of $185 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
(With Reuters Inputs)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published February 3rd, 2024 at 14:11 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.