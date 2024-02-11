Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 11th, 2024 at 12:38 IST

JK Tyre eyes prolonged growth in positive economic landscape

JK Tyre posted robust earnings for the third quarter ended December 2023, with a three-fold increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 227 crore.

JK Tyre
JK Tyre | Image:JK Tyre
Eyeing for growth: JK Tyre & Industries is poised for sustained growth in the medium to long term, buoyed by a positive economic outlook and the expanding automotive sector, reveals a high-ranking company official.

Managing Director Anshuman Singhania's optimism extends to the company's anticipated continued surge in both top-line revenue and profitability.

The latest financial report for the third quarter ending December 2023 showcases JK Tyre's robust performance, with a three-fold increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 227 crore. During the same period, revenue from operations saw a notable rise to Rs 3,688 crore.

Singhania underscores the favourable economic conditions, pointing to the initiation of private sector capex cycles and a surge in disposable incomes, fostering optimistic buying sentiments.

The company strategically focuses on expanding production capacity to meet heightened demand, with ongoing and planned capacity expansion projects.

Singhania said, "The capacity expansion project... announced last year is wrapping up, and we have also announced further expansion, which we will be completing by the end of FY 26." This expansion initiative is poised to sustain the positive momentum in both top-line revenue and profitability.

Regarding industry collaboration to curb rubber imports, Singhania discloses that JK Tyre and three other companies are actively working with rubber growers in the Northeast. This collaborative effort aims to cultivate two lakh hectares in the region, with an investment of Rs 1,100 crore, benefiting approximately 2.5 lakh farmers.

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 to reduce rubber import dependence, Singhania affirms the industry's commitment to collaborative efforts with farmers for sustainable growth.

(With PTI inputs.)

Published February 11th, 2024 at 12:38 IST

