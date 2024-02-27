English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 18:16 IST

JP Morgan vice president alleges caste discrimination in Gujarat's housing society

Expressing dismay, Kejriwal highlighted the societal barriers persisting in India.

Business Desk
Anirudh Kejriwal
Anirudh Kejriwal | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

An executive at JP Morgan, drawn by the vision of GIFT City in Gujarat over opportunities abroad, has raised serious allegations of caste discrimination during his quest for housing in the state.

Anirudh Kejriwal, Vice President at JP Morgan, recently took to social media platform X to voice his distress, addressing Gujarat Police, Gujarat BJP, the Chief Minister of Gujarat, and other relevant authorities.

Advertisement

"Having resided in Mumbai for several years, I was drawn to Gujarat, preferring it over an opportunity in Singapore. The vision of GIFT City and the ambitious plans laid out by our PM and government deeply inspired me. It motivated me to take a significant step, deciding to purchase my first home here, envisioning a future of promise and prosperity," Kejriwal said on X.

"However, my anticipation turned into disappointment. I encountered unforeseen hurdles with my dream residence, denied the opportunity to move in, not due to any fault of mine, but because of my non-Gujarati origin," he added.

Expressing dismay, Kejriwal highlighted the societal barriers persisting in India. "To exacerbate matters, I've been cautioned that even if I manage entry, contentment will remain elusive, and challenges will ensue. It's a bitter reality to confront. Opting for Gujarat over Mumbai and a potential move to Singapore, I never envisioned facing such discrimination," lamented the JP Morgan VP.

Advertisement

He pledged to pursue legal recourse to reclaim his rights and investments, sparking a viral response with a myriad of reactions from users.

Commentary from social media users reflected a mix of sympathy and condemnation. One user expressed empathy, acknowledging the challenges faced, while another highlighted the contradiction between Gujarat's openness for GIFT City and underlying casteism.

Advertisement

Another user expressed hope for Gujarat to embrace diversity and evolve into a cosmopolitan hub, offering opportunities to all.

 

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 18:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

an hour ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

an hour ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

an hour ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

an hour ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

an hour ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

an hour ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

an hour ago
Jennifer

Jennifer's Workout Video

an hour ago
Vidyut

Vidyut Greets His Fans

an hour ago
Francis Ngannou

Ngannou's extreme power

an hour ago
Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

3 hours ago
RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

19 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

19 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

a day ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland State Lottery Result TUESDAY Draw - Check Winners

    Info6 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi Meets Mann Ki Baat Fame German Singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  3. Grp Capt Nair: Gaganyaan Astronaut Who Fired First Air-Launched BrahMos

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. JP Morgan vice president alleges caste discrimination in Gujarat

    Business News19 minutes ago

  5. Kerala: In Yet Another Case of Human-Animal Conflict, Elephant Kills Man

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo