An executive at JP Morgan, drawn by the vision of GIFT City in Gujarat over opportunities abroad, has raised serious allegations of caste discrimination during his quest for housing in the state.

Anirudh Kejriwal, Vice President at JP Morgan, recently took to social media platform X to voice his distress, addressing Gujarat Police, Gujarat BJP, the Chief Minister of Gujarat, and other relevant authorities.

"Having resided in Mumbai for several years, I was drawn to Gujarat, preferring it over an opportunity in Singapore. The vision of GIFT City and the ambitious plans laid out by our PM and government deeply inspired me. It motivated me to take a significant step, deciding to purchase my first home here, envisioning a future of promise and prosperity," Kejriwal said on X.

Shocked to face blatant caste discrimination in Sant Vihar 1 Society, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. My attempt to buy a flat turned into a nightmare as society's management is barring my entry due to caste. #Gandhinagar #Gujarat #CasteDiscrimination @GujaratPolice @CMOGuj… — Anirudh Kejriwal (@AnirudhKejriwal) February 24, 2024

"However, my anticipation turned into disappointment. I encountered unforeseen hurdles with my dream residence, denied the opportunity to move in, not due to any fault of mine, but because of my non-Gujarati origin," he added.

Expressing dismay, Kejriwal highlighted the societal barriers persisting in India. "To exacerbate matters, I've been cautioned that even if I manage entry, contentment will remain elusive, and challenges will ensue. It's a bitter reality to confront. Opting for Gujarat over Mumbai and a potential move to Singapore, I never envisioned facing such discrimination," lamented the JP Morgan VP.

He pledged to pursue legal recourse to reclaim his rights and investments, sparking a viral response with a myriad of reactions from users.

Commentary from social media users reflected a mix of sympathy and condemnation. One user expressed empathy, acknowledging the challenges faced, while another highlighted the contradiction between Gujarat's openness for GIFT City and underlying casteism.

Another user expressed hope for Gujarat to embrace diversity and evolve into a cosmopolitan hub, offering opportunities to all.