Following a Bloomberg report that prosecutors from the US Attorney Office and Justice Department (DoJ) are looking at an Adani Group entity and Azure Power Global around potential bribery investigations. Global investment bank JPMorgan has said that it has not made any changes to its recommendations for Adani Group. However, for Azure Power it has moved to Neutral stance due to tight valuations amid the noise.

JPMorgan has suggested that the reported investigations into an Adani Group entity for potential bribery may have minimal financial repercussions, assuming the allegations are true. The investigations, reportedly prompted by US prosecutors under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), raise concerns surrounding alleged payments to officials in India for favourable treatment on an energy project.

The spotlight falls on Adani Green Energy as a potential target, given its involvement in renewable energy projects in India. The association with Azure Power Global, as highlighted in the same report, further strengthens these speculations, JPMorgan noted. However, it's worth noting that the investigations do not directly implicate the ongoing 12GW manufacturing-linked solar energy project signed jointly by Adani Green and Azure Power with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) in January 2020, JPMorgan said.

Under the provisions of the FCPA, potential penalties for anti-bribery violations include fines of up to $2 million or twice the monetary gain, along with potential imprisonment for individuals. However, JPMorgan analysts believe that even if the investigations lead to prosecution and establish instances of bribery, the financial impact is expected to be minimal. The sentiment is reinforced by the perceived transparency in renewable energy tendering processes, which mitigates the likelihood of corruption and bribery.

Despite the ongoing scrutiny, JPMorgan continues to favour Adani Ports within the Adani Group, citing a recent loan of approximately $553 million for its Colombo Port project from the US government's development financial arm, DFC, as indicative of diligence. However, the firm remains cautious on Adani Green USD bonds, expressing neutrality on other Adani Group bonds.