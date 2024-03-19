×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 14:29 IST

JPMorgan remains overweight on Adani Ports bonds: Report

JPMorgan has suggested that the reported investigations into an Adani Group entity for potential bribery may have minimal financial repercussions.

Reported by: Business Desk
Adani
Adani | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Following a Bloomberg report that prosecutors from the US Attorney Office and Justice Department (DoJ) are looking at an Adani Group entity and Azure Power Global around potential bribery investigations. Global investment bank JPMorgan has said that it has not made any changes to its recommendations for Adani Group. However, for Azure Power it has moved to Neutral stance due to tight valuations amid the noise.

JPMorgan has suggested that the reported investigations into an Adani Group entity for potential bribery may have minimal financial repercussions, assuming the allegations are true. The investigations, reportedly prompted by US prosecutors under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), raise concerns surrounding alleged payments to officials in India for favourable treatment on an energy project.

Advertisement

The spotlight falls on Adani Green Energy as a potential target, given its involvement in renewable energy projects in India. The association with Azure Power Global, as highlighted in the same report, further strengthens these speculations, JPMorgan noted. However, it's worth noting that the investigations do not directly implicate the ongoing 12GW manufacturing-linked solar energy project signed jointly by Adani Green and Azure Power with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) in January 2020, JPMorgan said.

Under the provisions of the FCPA, potential penalties for anti-bribery violations include fines of up to $2 million or twice the monetary gain, along with potential imprisonment for individuals. However, JPMorgan analysts believe that even if the investigations lead to prosecution and establish instances of bribery, the financial impact is expected to be minimal. The sentiment is reinforced by the perceived transparency in renewable energy tendering processes, which mitigates the likelihood of corruption and bribery.

Advertisement

Despite the ongoing scrutiny, JPMorgan continues to favour Adani Ports within the Adani Group, citing a recent loan of approximately $553 million for its Colombo Port project from the US government's development financial arm, DFC, as indicative of diligence. However, the firm remains cautious on Adani Green USD bonds, expressing neutrality on other Adani Group bonds.

 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 14:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Holi 2024: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages To Share On The Festival

Holi 2024 Wishes

a minute ago
Common Dog And Cat Diseases That Pet Parents Should Know About

Dog And Cat Diseases

7 minutes ago
Chinese Visa 'Scam': Court Summons Karti Chidambaram in Money Laundering Case

Chinese Visa 'Scam'

9 minutes ago
Nvidia China chip launch

Nvidia AI integration

10 minutes ago
Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and Robert Vadra

Gandhis Deserting Amethi,

10 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Pleas Against CAA Move

12 minutes ago
What Are Sheet Masks? Know Its Uses And Benefits

What Are Sheet Masks?

12 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee-Nick's Dubai Album

13 minutes ago
Nvidia

Nvidia widens partnership

18 minutes ago
Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit's Next Film

19 minutes ago
Maharashtra Congress 

Maharashtra Congress

20 minutes ago
Exam results

BSEB Result Websites

20 minutes ago
Tej Pratap Yadav

पशुपति पारस पर तेज प्रताप

22 minutes ago
IPL Franchise Gujarat Titans

GT IPL 2024 SWOT Analysis

22 minutes ago
Fire broke out in shoe factory in Agra

Kohima Fire

23 minutes ago
Floyd Mayweather

Floyd offers prayers

24 minutes ago
BRS

K Kavitha Withdraws Plea

25 minutes ago
Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi

Luis Suarez vs Messi

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UP Cop Shoots Govt Teacher Dead in Muzaffarnagar After Altercation

    India News12 hours ago

  2. 'Illogical': Chavan On Rahul Gandhi's 'Weeping Senior Leader' Remark

    India News13 hours ago

  3. Karnataka: Rs 1.72 Lakh Cash Seized in Bagalkote

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  4. Inside Pankaj Tripathi's Lavish Mumbai Residence

    Web Stories16 hours ago

  5. Beautiful Skin The Korean Way: Grooming Tips

    Web Stories16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo