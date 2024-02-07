Advertisement

JSW Defence and Aerospace: JSW Group has entered the defence sector by acquiring a majority stake in Gecko Motors Pvt Ltd. The conglomerate's dedicated vertical, JSW Defence and Aerospace, completed the acquisition and renamed the company as JSW Gecko Motors Pvt Ltd (JSW Gecko).

JSW Gecko, led by its founders, prominently Jaskirat Singh Nagra, has successfully secured a substantial order worth Rs 250 crore from the Defence Ministry. The order pertains to the manufacturing and supply of 96 Specialist Mobility Vehicles branded as ATOR N1200.

This development comes as JSW Group diversifies its portfolio, aiming to contribute to India's defence capabilities. The newly acquired JSW Gecko is actively manufacturing the ATOR N1200 vehicles at its recently established unit in Chandigarh, Punjab. The delivery of these vehicles to the Armed Forces is anticipated to be completed by June 2024.

Highlighting the innovative nature of the ATOR N1200, a homegrown version of the SHERP N1200 amphibious extreme mobility vehicle, designed by UK-based Copato Ltd, JSW Gecko CEO Viktoria Tverdokhleb stated, "We are pleased to have the opportunity to present to the Indian market, and especially to the defence sector, a unique, innovative, and technologically advanced Specialist Mobility Vehicles that has no analogues in the world in terms of its capabilities and characteristics and has no competitors in off-road ability and manoeuvrability."

The JSW ATOR N1200 is set to make its debut at the Republic Day parade, showcasing the indigenous prowess in the defence sector. Additionally, JSW Defence, JSW Gecko, and Copato Ltd have entered into a joint venture pact and a technology supply license agreement for the manufacture of Specialist Mobility Vehicles in India.

(With PTI inputs.)

