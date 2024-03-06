Advertisement

JSW USA CEO appointment: Billionaire Sajjan Jindal-backed JSW Steel has appointed Robert Simon as the Chief Executive Officer of JSW USA, overseeing the company's operations encompassing slab, coil, pipe, and plate production and sales at Baytown and Mingo Junction.

Simon brings a wealth of experience to his new role, with a background rooted in industrial engineering from West Virginia University, the company said in a press release.

His professional journey commenced as a production manager, ascending to the position of General Manager at Oregon Brass Works. Simons also held key roles at Evraz North America's Rocky Mountain Steel Mills, culminating in his appointment as Vice President & General Manager and subsequently as Executive Vice President for the company's tubular division. His tenure at Steel Dynamics saw him lead the organisation through a recovery phase post-financial crisis, fostering growth in existing markets and expanding into new territories.

Prior to joining JSW USA, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of Bayou Steel Group, where he played a key role in shaping the company's trajectory. His diverse experience also includes consultancy roles with various firms, including OmniTrax in Denver, Colorado. Rob's contributions extend beyond corporate field, having served on the Executive Committee and as Chairman of the Steel Manufacturers Association in the US. Additionally, he has lent his expertise as a Board Member of the American Institute of Steel Construction, further solidifying his standing within the steel industry, JSW Steel added.

“Rob Simon is a natural leader and passionate about working in environments where core values drive his team members to realize their potential. I am confident that his vast experience in improving and managing businesses throughout the steel industry will help us scale JSW USA to newer heights in achieving our purpose in making high quality steel products that are Made & Melted in America. I am delighted to have Rob on board and confident that he will take JSW USA to the next level of growth,” said Parth Jindal, Director of JSW USA.

“I am thrilled to be joining the JSW team and the opportunity to contribute to its legacy of excellence. JSW’s unwavering dedication to safety, genuine appreciation for the workforce and industry leadership in sustainability are values that resonate deeply with me. I look forward to working closely with our talented team, to live these values and aggressively pursue our mission to deliver top-quality steel products that are melted and manufactured in the USA,” Rob Simon commented.

