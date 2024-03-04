Advertisement

India’s first green hydrogen project: Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia inaugurated the nation's inaugural green hydrogen project within the stainless steel sector in Hisar, Haryana, established by Jindal Stainless Ltd. The green hydrogen initiative, a collaboration between JSL and Hygenco, aims to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 2,700 metric tonnes annually and 54,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions over the span of 20 years.

Praising JSL and Hygenco for their innovative efforts, Scindia underlined the importance of this hydrogen-based steel facility in combatting carbon emissions. "JSL has been at the forefront of innovation...I commend JSL and Hygenco for the first hydrogen-based steel facility with both rooftop and floating," the Steel and Civil Aviation Minister said.

Advertisement

The project, featuring both rooftop and floating solar panels over a waterbody, showcases a multifaceted approach to sustainability, including reducing water evaporation.

Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director of Jindal Stainless, highlighted the role of green hydrogen in stainless steel manufacturing with its role in minimising CO2 emissions.

"We cannot think of decarbonisation without reducing the emissions accompanying such critical manufacturing processes. And this is where this path-breaking and pioneering green hydrogen plant comes in," Jindal said.

Advertisement

The collaboration with Hygenco for the development of this green hydrogen plant on a build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) basis signifies a long-term commitment to environmental stewardship.

The green hydrogen produced by this facility will be used in the stainless steel manufacturing processes at the Hisar unit, further contributing to sustainable and eco-friendly industrial practices.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)