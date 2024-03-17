×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 10:53 IST

Kerosene consumption falls drastically by 26 per cent in last decade: Govt

Energy-related consumption experienced a fall of -7.7% from 2021-22 to 2022-23, while non-energy-related usage saw growth of 1.1% during the same period.

Reported by: Business Desk
Kerosene
Representative | Image:Unsplash
Kerosen consumption in India: Kerosene consumption in India has seen a strong decline at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26 per cent between 2013-14 and 2022-23, attributed primarily to government initiatives promoting clean energy. According to the latest 'Energy Statistics India 2024' report by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the impact of recent energy policies is evident in the reduced usage of kerosene as a fuel across the country.

The data reveals a consistent downward trend in kerosene consumption, with a CAGR of -25.78 per cent over the stated period. Meanwhile, other petroleum products have shown contrasting trends. High-Speed Diesel Oil (HSDO), which commands the highest consumption share (38.52 per cent) in 2022-23, has witnessed a positive growth of 12.05 per cent compared to the previous year. Similarly, petrol and petroleum coke have recorded growth rates of 13.38 per cent and 28.68 per cent, respectively.

The consumption of natural gas, on the other hand, has shown fluctuation over time. Energy-related consumption experienced a decline of -7.7 per cent from 2021-22 to 2022-23, while non-energy-related usage saw marginal growth of 1.1 per cent during the same period. The report highlights that the largest consumption of natural gas is in the fertilizers industry (32.35 per cent), followed by city or local distribution networks and road transport (20.06 per cent).

Industry-wise usage of natural gas indicates that 62 per cent is used for energy purposes, while the remaining 38 per cent serves non-energy needs. Additionally, electricity consumption has seen a steady increase from 8,24,301 GWh in 2012-13 to 12,96,300 GWh in 2021-22, reflecting a CAGR of 5.16 per cent. Among sectors, industry leads with the highest consumption share (41.16 per cent) in 2021-22, followed by domestic (25.77 per cent), agriculture (17.67 per cent), and commercial (8.29 per cent).

Furthermore, the domestic sector has exhibited the highest CAGR of 6.87 between FY2012-13 to FY2021-22. These statistics underscore the evolving energy landscape in India, shaped by both policy interventions and sectoral dynamics.

(With PTI inputs)

Published March 17th, 2024 at 10:53 IST

