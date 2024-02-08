Advertisement

Air Traffic: The recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Lakshadweep has led to an influx of interest in visiting the archipelago.

The Agatti island airport in Lakshadweep recorded the lowest number of flights during the April-November 2023 period, the lowest in eight years, as per the Airports Authority of India (AAI) data.

During the same period, there were 1,080 flight movements, compared to 1,482 during April-November 2022 and 1,202 in the same period last year. The trend is similar in earlier years, except in 2020, when travel and tourism was disrupted.

Aircraft movements translates to are the number of times aircraft takes off and lands at an airport.

A single take-off and landing are considered as two aircraft movements.

Recently, Lakshadweep has been centre of attention, after a row was triggered last week over intemperate remarks made by Maldivian ministers regarding Modi’s trip on January 2, photos of which were shared on social media, as per media reports.

The reaction to this incident was seen in the form of celebrities announcing plans for a Lakshadweep vacation, generating interest in the union territory.

As of now, Alliance Air operates a daily flight to Agatti, which consists of an airstrip capable of handling only small aircraft. Agatti is the only airport in Lakshwadeep.

The administration has been planning to develop a new airport at Minicoy Island to promote tourism in Lakshadweep. The proposed airport would bolster tourism and add to the surveillance capabilities of the defense forces.