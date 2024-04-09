×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 20:53 IST

Lakumi Trust and Nicomac Machinery sell 4.9% stake in Gland Pharma

Nicomac Machinery has completely exited its position in Gland Pharma, signalling a strategic shift in its investment portfolio.

Reported by: Business Desk
Government stake sale collection
Government stake sale collection | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Stake sale: Lakumi Trust and Nicomac Machinery have offloaded a combined 4.9 per cent stake in Gland Pharma, fetching Rs 1,411 crore through open market transactions. This strategic divestment, executed via bulk deals on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), underscores shifting dynamics in the pharmaceutical sector.

Lakumi Trust sold 61.65 lakh shares, while Nicomac Machinery offloaded over 19.55 lakh shares of Gland Pharma, marking a 3.74 per cent and 1.18 per cent stake respectively in the company. The sale was conducted within the price range of Rs 1,735.31-1,739.10 per share, reflecting evolving market sentiments and investor strategies.

Advertisement

Nicomac Machinery has completely exited its position in Gland Pharma, signalling a strategic shift in its investment portfolio. Details regarding the buyers of the divested shares remain undisclosed, leaving room for speculation within the investment community.

Gland Pharma's stock witnessed a 2.83 per cent decline, closing at Rs 1,807 apiece on the NSE post-transaction, reflecting investor reaction to the divestment news. Chinese pharmaceutical giant Fosun Pharma retains its dominant position as the promoter of Gland Pharma, holding a significant 57.86 per cent stake in the company.

Advertisement

With PTI Inputs

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 20:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Will Kejriwal Get Relief?

Will Kejriwal Get Relief

6 minutes ago
Veteran singer Alka Yagnik attended the bash in a violet suit set.

Alka On Song Remake

7 minutes ago
PBKS vs SRH

IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH

10 minutes ago
Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray

11 minutes ago
Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan

Israel Ambassador to UN

12 minutes ago
transgender

Transgender Hemangi Sakhi

14 minutes ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat’s Advice On Love

30 minutes ago
Government stake sale collection

Stake sale at Gland Pharm

33 minutes ago
Priyamani

Priyamani On Actresses

40 minutes ago
Imad Wasim, Babar Azam, and Muhammad Amir

Amir & Imad return

43 minutes ago
Alka Yagnik

Alka On Pay Parity

an hour ago
Delhi Rain

Skymet weather prediction

an hour ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh

an hour ago
Axis Bank is ranked fifth among the top 5 banking shares. The bank's asset quality improved in the December quarter as its gross non-performing assets came in at 1.58 per cent as against 1.73 per cent in the previous quarter.

Bain Capital exit Axis

an hour ago
UFC 300, Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill

UFC 300 Full Fight Card

an hour ago
IRB Infrastructure

Govt's record highway

an hour ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know

Jaishankar

an hour ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Shooting For BB3

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 7 Arrested, Along With Owners Of Shop, For Selling Beef Samosa in Guj

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Hyderabad: Out on Bail, Murder Accused Stabbed 12 Times, Dies

    India News6 hours ago

  3. 'Needed at any cost': Calls made to select Indian Star for T20 WC

    Sports 7 hours ago

  4. BREAKING: ED Makes 3rd Arrest in Money Laundering Case Against Soren

    India News8 hours ago

  5. PM Modi Takes 'Muslim League' Jibe At Congress' Manifesto Again

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo