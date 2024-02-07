Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 20:58 IST

Larsen & Toubro Q3 profit up 15% to Rs 2,947 crore

Higher costs countered sustained infrastructure demand for the conglomerate, as it missed street estimates

Business Desk
Larsen & Toubro
Larsen & Toubro | Image:Official website
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

L&T Q3 profit: Larsen and Toubro reported a 15 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 2,947 crore, up from Rs 2553 crore in the same period last year. 

The construction and engineering major missed street estimates in the third quarter as higher costs countered sustained infrastructure demand.

Advertisement

The consolidated revenue for the company was up 19 per cent on-year at Rs 55,128 crore for the December quarter, up from Rs 46,390 crore in  FY23.

L&T said it received orders worth Rs 75,990 crore at the group level during the quarter across various businesses like the offshore vertical of hydrocarbon, solar EPC and power transmission, water utilities, buildings and factories as well as the minerals and metals sectors.

Advertisement

 International orders comprised of 67 per cent of the total order inflow at Rs 50,562 crore during the quarter.

SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director of L&T said, “We have registered yet another quarter of strong performance, despite the headwinds from a volatile global environment and consequent supply chain constraints.” 

Advertisement

The company said it made a foray into fabless semiconductor chip design with “bold strides” in new-age sectors such as digital platforms, data centres and green energy.

“(This) will pivot us into a technology–led conglomerate,” Subrahmanyan added.

Advertisement

On the energy front, L&T said it aims to reduce fossil fuel dependence and exposure, tapping renewables opportunities, using recyclable materials, increasing wastewater recycling, integrating ESG into business initiatives, and is collaborating with vendors to build a green supply chain. 

“We are currently witnessing improved Capex spends in both our primary geographies of India and Middle East. Despite continued global macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility we remain positive about the investment spends continuing in the medium term,”  he added.

Advertisement

The company's shares closed 2 per cent lower ahead of the results on Tuesday, January 30.

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 20:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MCU Crew Member Dies After A Shocking Accident On The Sets Of Wonder Man

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  2. Britannia's near-term revenue, profit growth outlook modest: Report

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. Yashasvi Jaiswal praised by Sunil Gavaskar for Vizag Test heroics

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. What Is Monkey Spit Coffee? Decoding The Most Unusual Beverage

    Lifestyle13 minutes ago

  5. 3 Best Sites to Buy Facebook Likes in 2024 (Real and Safe)

    Initiatives18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement