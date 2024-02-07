Advertisement

L&T Q3 profit: Larsen and Toubro reported a 15 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 2,947 crore, up from Rs 2553 crore in the same period last year.

The construction and engineering major missed street estimates in the third quarter as higher costs countered sustained infrastructure demand.

Advertisement

The consolidated revenue for the company was up 19 per cent on-year at Rs 55,128 crore for the December quarter, up from Rs 46,390 crore in FY23.

L&T said it received orders worth Rs 75,990 crore at the group level during the quarter across various businesses like the offshore vertical of hydrocarbon, solar EPC and power transmission, water utilities, buildings and factories as well as the minerals and metals sectors.

Advertisement

International orders comprised of 67 per cent of the total order inflow at Rs 50,562 crore during the quarter.

SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director of L&T said, “We have registered yet another quarter of strong performance, despite the headwinds from a volatile global environment and consequent supply chain constraints.”

Advertisement

The company said it made a foray into fabless semiconductor chip design with “bold strides” in new-age sectors such as digital platforms, data centres and green energy.

“(This) will pivot us into a technology–led conglomerate,” Subrahmanyan added.

Advertisement

On the energy front, L&T said it aims to reduce fossil fuel dependence and exposure, tapping renewables opportunities, using recyclable materials, increasing wastewater recycling, integrating ESG into business initiatives, and is collaborating with vendors to build a green supply chain.

“We are currently witnessing improved Capex spends in both our primary geographies of India and Middle East. Despite continued global macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility we remain positive about the investment spends continuing in the medium term,” he added.

Advertisement

The company's shares closed 2 per cent lower ahead of the results on Tuesday, January 30.