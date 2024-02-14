Advertisement

Edu-fintech firm LEO1 partnered with NSDL Payments Bank and Mastercard for the launch of India’s first numberless prepaid student ID Card.

The card will double up as a secure prepaid card and a student ID card as part of its Fin-SaaS offering, in a bid to promote cashless campuses.

Indian Men’s Cricket team captain Rohit Sharma was present for the launch event in Mumbai.



LEO1 offers services for financial operations in educational institutions through Financial SaaS (Software-as-a-service) platform, with services like fee collection, transparency and insights in real-time.



Rohit Gajbhiye, Founder and Managing Director of LEO1 emphasised on the mission to make quality education universally accessible. “The partnership signifies a crucial stride in dismantling financial barriers, establishing an environment where stakeholders can confidently embrace digital solutions for fee payments.” he added.



The integrated system comprises of modules for rewarding students with coins for timely payments, Smart ID Card modules for access control, identification, and financial transactions and fee management for streamlining and automating fee-related processes. It also offers a Financial Literacy Module for students.

LEO1 Coins hold a value of one rupee and can be redeemed across various platforms for discounts and vouchers. Parents are also updated of spending and category-wise usage, and can send money digitally to their wards. Students can use features like tap-and-pay for institute fees, retail purchases, online transactions, and ATM withdrawals with the ID card.

Gautam Aggarwal, Division President, South Asia at Mastercard, said, “Backed by Mastercard’s promise of safe and secure transactions along with exciting rewards and deals, this new card will help in digitising the education ecosystem. A key benefit to society at large is that it will encourage the youth to manage their spends from an early age, thereby inculcating responsible financial behavior in them."

Strategically targeting the 18-23 age group, the collaboration extends beyond financial transactions, aiming to cultivate a digital mindset and foster responsible digital behavior and financial literacy among the youth, he added.

