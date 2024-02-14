English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 19:45 IST

LEO1 partners with MasterCard, NSDL for Prepaid Student ID

Cricket captain Rohit Sharma unveiled the card, touted to be India's first numberless prepaid student ID

Business Desk
LEO1 student ID
LEO1 student ID | Image:LEO1
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Edu-fintech firm LEO1 partnered with NSDL Payments Bank and Mastercard for the launch of India’s first numberless prepaid student ID Card.

The card will double up as a secure prepaid card and a student ID card as part of its Fin-SaaS offering, in a bid to promote cashless campuses.

Advertisement

Indian Men’s Cricket team captain Rohit Sharma was present for the launch event in Mumbai. 

LEO1 offers services for financial operations in educational institutions through Financial SaaS (Software-as-a-service) platform, with services like fee collection, transparency and insights in real-time.

Rohit Gajbhiye, Founder and Managing Director of LEO1 emphasised on the mission to make quality education universally accessible. “The partnership signifies a crucial stride in dismantling financial barriers, establishing an environment where stakeholders can confidently embrace digital solutions for fee payments.” he added.

The integrated system comprises of modules for rewarding students with coins for timely payments, Smart ID Card modules for access control, identification, and financial transactions and fee management for streamlining and automating fee-related processes. It also offers a Financial Literacy Module for students. 

LEO1 Coins hold a value of one rupee and can be redeemed across various platforms for discounts and vouchers. Parents are also updated of spending and category-wise usage, and can send money digitally to their wards. Students can use features like tap-and-pay for institute fees, retail purchases, online transactions, and ATM withdrawals with the ID card.

Advertisement

Gautam Aggarwal, Division President, South Asia at Mastercard, said, “Backed by Mastercard’s promise of safe and secure transactions along with exciting rewards and deals, this new card will help in digitising the education ecosystem. A key benefit to society at large is that it will encourage the youth to manage their spends from an early age, thereby inculcating responsible financial behavior in them."

Strategically targeting the 18-23 age group, the collaboration extends beyond financial transactions, aiming to cultivate a digital mindset and foster responsible digital behavior and financial literacy among the youth, he added.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 19:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

4 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

5 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

6 hours ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

6 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

6 hours ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

6 hours ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

9 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

19 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

21 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

21 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

21 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

21 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

21 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fresh Rounds of Tear Gas Fired at Shambhu Border; Key Meet Tomorrow

    India News19 minutes ago

  2. Yash Enjoys Valentine's Day Lunch with Wife Radhika Pandit, Kids

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  3. Haryana Police Becomes First Force to Fire Tear Gas Through Drones

    India News29 minutes ago

  4. GONE in 30 Seconds: UFC CEO Dana White bluntly WALKS OUT from podcast

    Sports 31 minutes ago

  5. Eijaz Khan Shares Self-Love Note On V-Day Post Split With Pavitra Punia

    Entertainment33 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement