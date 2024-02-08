English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 11:18 IST

L&T Construction bags order in range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore

The construction arm bagged the order for a 15 lakh square feet facility to set up AIIMS in Harayana's Rewari.

Gauri Joshi
Hospital Construction
Hospital Construction | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

L&T Construction order win: L&T Construction, the construction arm of Indian multinational conglomerate Larsen and Toubro, has bagged a significant order for the construction of a new AIIMS in the Rewari district of Haryana.

The order value ranges between Rs 1,000-2500 crore, for its buildings and factories business.

Advertisement

As per a regulatory filing, L&T Construction bagged the order for the 15 lakh square feet facility from HITES, a Mini Ratna PSU under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“The Health Business Unit of the HRC SBG has secured an order to construct a new AIIMS at Rewari (Haryana) on a Design, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis in Q3 FY’24,” L&T said in the statement.

Advertisement

The facilities will include a teaching hospital with a capacity for 720 beds, as well as an Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) Hospital.

A medical college with an annual intake of 100 students and a nursing college will also be part of the construction project.

Advertisement

L&T Construction will also establish an auditorium with a 500-seat capacity and hostel and residential facilities within the stipulated timelines.

“The scope of work involves civil structure, finishes and allied MEP services, including built-in furniture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of medical gas piping, modular operation theatres, pneumatic tube systems, nurse call system, central sterile supply department and external development works including landscaping,” L&T stated.  

Advertisement

As of 11:00 am, shares of the company were trading 1.38 per cent higher at Rs 3,549. The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 4.87 lakh crore.

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 11:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Elections 2024 LIVE: Voting to Begin Shortly

    World10 minutes ago

  2. Jharkhand Cabinet Expansion Postponed Due To Congress' Yatra

    Politics News11 minutes ago

  3. Dollar swings on Fed comments; Yuan stable post-inflation data

    Business News13 minutes ago

  4. Congress to Counter NDA's 'White Paper' with ‘Black Paper’?

    Politics News14 minutes ago

  5. Chinese stocks surge after appointment of new securities regulator

    Business News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement