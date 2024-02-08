L&T Construction bags order in range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore

Advertisement

L&T Construction order win: L&T Construction, the construction arm of Indian multinational conglomerate Larsen and Toubro, has bagged a significant order for the construction of a new AIIMS in the Rewari district of Haryana.

The order value ranges between Rs 1,000-2500 crore, for its buildings and factories business.

As per a regulatory filing, L&T Construction bagged the order for the 15 lakh square feet facility from HITES, a Mini Ratna PSU under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“The Health Business Unit of the HRC SBG has secured an order to construct a new AIIMS at Rewari (Haryana) on a Design, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis in Q3 FY’24,” L&T said in the statement.

The facilities will include a teaching hospital with a capacity for 720 beds, as well as an Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) Hospital.

A medical college with an annual intake of 100 students and a nursing college will also be part of the construction project.

L&T Construction will also establish an auditorium with a 500-seat capacity and hostel and residential facilities within the stipulated timelines.

“The scope of work involves civil structure, finishes and allied MEP services, including built-in furniture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of medical gas piping, modular operation theatres, pneumatic tube systems, nurse call system, central sterile supply department and external development works including landscaping,” L&T stated.

As of 11:00 am, shares of the company were trading 1.38 per cent higher at Rs 3,549. The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 4.87 lakh crore.